MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STATEMENT REGARDING ROBERTO ALOMAR

Alomar receiving his award from Latino Sports President, Julio Pabón (rht) and artist James Fiorentino (lft). (Photo Latino Sports)

It was shocking news to hear of the actions that MLB has taken against one of the icons of Latinos in baseball, Roberto Alomar Jr. for sexual misconduct. Below is the Commissioners statement. No details of the allegations were given, but the investigation results were so convincing that the Toronto Blue Jays where Roberto had won two World Series rings have also severed all ties with Alomar and have removed the flag with his retired number from the stadium. We have many good memories of Roberto as a player and his induction into the HOF. We urge all his fans to remember those baseball years and that will help us all cope with what has occurred.

————————-

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Roberto Alomar has been terminated as a consultant to Major League Baseball and placed on the Ineligible List.

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline: “At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014. Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

In order to respect the privacy of the individual who came forward and to protect their confidentiality, MLB will provide no further details on this matter.