A Franchise Costs Two billion $ – Dos mil millones de $ cuesta una franquicia

“Latin American idiocy takes root … It is that of being carried away by the current, fashion, religion and the common place” … Mario Vargas Llosa.-

“It strikes me that on the first of May, Labor Day, very few want to work” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Speaking of possible expansion of the Major Leagues, the commissioner did not refer to the fact that it will serve more fans, or the greater popularity of the spectator sport. He only spoke that each of the two new franchises, one per League, would pay 2,200 million for the quota. That’s the average price of each of the current 30 teams, with the Yankees having the highest value, 6.75 billion …

** The last expansion was in 1998, when the Rays entered, paying 130 million. It cost the Rockies and Marlins $ 95 million for each franchise in 1993. Manfred said possible new venues would be Las Vegas, Montreal, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland or Vancouver …

** 70% of the staff of Major League Baseball teams, baseball players, Managers, coaches and non-uniformed officials have received vaccines against the coronavirus. 85% is the desired amount before 100%. But it’s going well, guys, it’s going well! …

** Starting July 1, the Yankees and Mets will welcome 100% of the spectators to their stands. They have only been with 20%. The Braves will sell 100% of their tickets, starting next Friday. And most of the other teams will be able to go up from 20% to 33% … This is how much we improved! …

** On Tuesday, minor league activities will reappear, which for the first time in 118 seasons, which were paralyzed for a year, via a pandemic. Not all 201 teams from the 19 leagues will start together, but day after day, each league will inaugurate its season …

** In San Luis (Cardinals) they are very hopeful in the Habanero, Johán Oviedo, 23, right-hand pitcher. They say that his slider is one of the best seen by scouts, and he has 11 strikeout hitters in just 9.2 innings …

** Astros right-hander, Luis Garcia, is the number one prospect in that organization’s omission. . The 24-year-old keeps the straight at 96 miles. Against the Mariners, he left six strikeouts in 5.1 innings … ** And the Rays discovered in Barranquilla Luis Patiño, the right arm they needed in the bullpen. He has impressed in his first two appearances with the big team …

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————Español———————

Dos mil millones de $ cuesta una franquicia

“La idiotez latinoamericana echa raíces… Es eso de dejarse llevar por la corriente, la moda, la religión y el lugar común”… Mario Vargas Llosa.-

“Me llama la atención que el primero de mayo, Día del Trabajo, muy pocos quieran trabajar”… J.V.-

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Al hablar de posible expansión de las Grades Ligas, el comisionado no se refirió a que se servirá a mayor cantidad de aficionados, ni de la popularidad más grande del deporte espectáculo. Solo habló de que cada una de las dos nuevas franquicias, una por Liga, pagaría, dos mil 200 millones por el cupo. Ese es el precio promedio de cada uno de los 30 equipos actuales, con los Yankees los de mayor valor, seis mil 750 millones… ** La última expansión fue en 1998, cuando ingresaron los Rays, que pagaron 130 millones. A Rockies y a Marlins les costó 95 millones cada franquicia en 1993. Manfred dijo que las posibles nuevas sedes serían Las Vegas, Montreal, Charlotte, Nashville, Portland o Vancouver… ** El 70% del personal de los equipos de las Mayores, peloteros, mánagers, coaches y funcionarios no uniformados, han recibido las vacunas contra el coronavirus. El 85% es la cantidad deseada antes del 100%. Pero, ¡van bien, muchachos, van bien!… ** A partir del primero de julio, Yankees y Mets recibirán en sus tribunas el 100% de los espectadores. Han estado solo con el 20%. Los Bravos venderán el 100% de sus boletos, a partir del próximo viernes. Y la mayoría a los otros equipos podrán subir del 20% al 33%… ¡Así vamos mejorando!…

** El martes reaparecerán las actividades de ligas menores, que por primera vez en 118 temporadas, estuvieron paralizadas durante un año, vía pandemia. No todos los 201 equipos de las 19 ligas, comenzarán juntos, pero día tras día, cada liga irá inaugurando su temporada… ** En San Luis (Cardenales) están muy esperanzados en el habanero, Johán Oviedo, de 23 años, lanzador derecho. Dicen que su slider es de las mejores vistas por los scouts, y ha dejado a 11 bateadores strikeouts en solo 9.2 innings… ** El guayanés Luis García, derecho de los Astros, es el prospecto número uno sobre la omita de esa organización. El muchacho, de 24 años, mantiene la recta en 96 millas. Frente a los Marineros, dejó a seis strikeouts en 5.1 innings… ** Y los Rays descubrieron en el barranquillero Luis Patiño, el brazo derecho que necesitaban en el bullpén. Ha impresionado en sus dos primeras apariciones con el equipo grande…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

