Lindor Does Not Take His Profession Seriously – Lindor no toma en serio su profesión

“Like Jim Joyce for Armando Galarraga, he’s Rob Manfred for Mádison Bumgarner. You know why … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In his beloved Barquisimeto, Luis Aparicio arrived yesterday at 87 years of age. I was calling his son Nelson to congratulate the whole family, but a recording told me that this number is not working. My wishes for the well-being of everyone in the house of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame…

** Francisco Lindor, 27-year-old Puerto Rican shortstop from Caguas, hits with the Mets for 203, one home run and three RBIs, when he is finished this first month of the season, for which he received $ 3,716,667. He is signed this year for 22 million 300 thousand. And from 2022 to 2031, for 341 million. Citi Field viewers are booing him loudly and he says he doesn’t take that seriously. It seems that neither does his profession …

** They do evil to Felipe Rojas Alou in the Dominican Republic where they are trying to campaign for him to be elevated to Cooperstown. So they remind the world that he doesn’t deserve it. In the only election that he was a candidate, 1980, he obtained 0.8% of the votes, only three voted for him, while his brother, Mateíto, obtained 1.3%, five votes. And before the Veterans Committee, neither as a manager, did Felipe get the necessary votes. Felipe will say, with good reason…: “Don’t try to help me, compadre!”…

“They say that one has to be good at baseball to be lucky, but I believe that, on the contrary, one has to be lucky to be good” … Pedro Martínez.-

** Our Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Johnny Bench is one of the most enthusiastic in the celebrations, which include the appearance in December of the book “Baseball Red Wine”, with the biography of 50 Venezuelan bigleaguers…

** From my “Yardbarker” friends. Pitchers with 200 or more wins and 3,000 or more strikeouts…: Walter Johnson 417-3,509, Greg Maddux 355-3,371, Roger Clemens 354-4,672, Steve Carlton 329-4,136, Nolan Ryan 324-5,714, Don Sutton 324-3,574, Phil Niekro 318-3.342, Gaylord Perry 314-3.534, Ton Seaver 311-3.640, Randy Johnson 303-4.875, Bert Blyleven 287-3.701, Férguson Jenkins 284-3.192, CC Sabathia 251-3.093, Bob Gibson 251-3.117, Justin Verlánder 255 -3,006, Pedro Martínez 219-3,154, Curt Schilling 216-3,116, John Smoltz 213-3,084 …

“The sexiest thing I enjoyed was imagining how each lady’s breasts are, now, unfortunately, I no longer have to imagine” … Yatuny Lagueles.-

