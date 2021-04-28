FERNANDO TATIS JR., MADISON BUMGARNER NAMED NATIONAL LEAGUE CO-PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

ADOLIS GARCÍA NAMED

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Clint Frazier Makes Impressive Diving Catch to Claim Play of the Week

Dynamic shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and All-Star starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks have been chosen the National League Co-Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and rookie outfielder Adolis García of the Texas Rangers has been named the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Tatis earned his second career NL Player of the Week Award (also August 9, 2020) and is the third Padres winner this season, following his teammates Eric Hosmer and Joe Musgrove. San Diego is the first Club in the Majors with three weekly award winners this season, and this marks the earliest since the 2016 Houston Astros that a Club had three different winners (Tyler White, Jose Altuve, Colby Rasmus). Bumgarner was awarded his second career weekly honor and his first with the D-backs, previously winning while with the San Francisco Giants in 2015. García claimed his first career weekly award and is the first Rangers winner since his teammate Joey Gallo on April 22, 2019.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (@fernando_tatis21)

Posted a slash line of .385/.467/1.000 with nine runs scored, 10 hits, a double, five home runs, seven RBI, four walks and four stolen bases over seven games played.

Logged two-homer efforts in consecutive days on Friday and Saturday Dodger Stadium, becoming the first player in Baseball history to homer multiple times in consecutive games against former Cy Young Award winners (Clayton Kershaw & Trevor Bauer). His multi-homer game on Friday came on the 22 nd anniversary of his father Fernando Tatis Sr.’s multi-grand slam performance, which also occurred at Dodger Stadium.

anniversary of his father Fernando Tatis Sr.’s multi-grand slam performance, which also occurred at Dodger Stadium. Clubbed his seventh home run of the season during last night’s thrilling contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Became the fifth player in franchise history to club five round-trippers in a three-game span, joining Hunter Renfroe (2019), Wil Myers (2018), Brian Giles (2007) and Nate Colbert (1972).

Also registered two stolen bases last night to become the first player in Major League history to log at least five home runs and two steals in a road series.

Became the first player in Major League history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases over his first 162 career games.

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks

Tossed 7.0 no-hit innings in Arizona’s second game of their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves yesterday.

Did not permit a walk while tallying seven strikeouts en route to earning his second victory of the 2021 campaign. Retired the last 17 batters that he faced.

Became the first Major Leaguer to not allow a single hit in a complete game shorter than 9.0 innings since Devern Hansack did so for the Boston Red Sox on October 1, 2007.

In the first game of yesterday’s twinbill, Zac Gallen tossed a 7.0-inning shutout while permitting one hit. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time that a Club allowed one hit-or-fewer in a doubleheader.

Adolis García, Texas Rangers (@joseadolis)

Batted .333 (8-for-24) with five runs, a double, four home runs, nine RBI, 21 total bases and a .875 slugging percentage across six games.

Delivered five home runs across his first 10 games of the 2021 season, matching Taylor Teagarden (2008) for the most-ever by a Rangers rookie through his first 10 games of a season.

Posted his first career multi-homer game on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, which was the first such effort by a Rangers player away from Arlington since Willie Calhoun against the Oakland A’s on September 22, 2019.

Became the third player in franchise history to club three go-ahead home runs as his first three career homers, joining Jurickson Profar (2012-13) and Billy Sample (1979).

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included Madison’s aforementioned rotation-mate Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.13 ERA, 1 CG SHO, 12 S); All-Star starter Jacob deGrom (1-0, 1 CG SHO, 15 SO, 0 BB) of the New York Mets; starter Jon Gray (2-0, 2.13 ERA, 12.2 IP, 12 SO) of the Colorado Rockies; outfielder Jesse Winker (.400, 10 H, 3 HR, 6 RBI) of the Cincinnati Reds; starter Kevin Gausman (1-0, 0.64 ERA, 16 SO, 14.0 IP) of the Giants; starter Jack Flaherty (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 11 SO, 2 BB) of the St. Louis Cardinals; All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper (.435, 8 R, 10 H, 3 HR) of the Philadelphia Phillies; and All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 15 SO, 12.0 IP) of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included first baseman Matt Olson (.375, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI) and starting pitcher Sean Manaea (1-0, 1 CG SHO, 7 SO, 1 BB) of the A’s; starter Danny Duffy (1-1, 0.00 ERA, 16 SO, 2 BB) of the Kansas City Royals; outfielder Alex Verdugo (.478, 5 R, 3 XBH, 2 SB) of the Red Sox; infielder Yoán Moncada (.438, 4 R, 7 H, 4 RBI) of the White Sox; and starter J.A. Happ (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.1 IP, 1 H) of the Minnesota Twins.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Diving Catch by Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees

April 25h at CLE – Watch It Here

Outfielder Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees earned his first career Play of the Week award and is the third different Yankees winner since the award was introduced in 2019, joining his teammates Aaron Hicks and Mike Tauchman. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Indians, Frazier leaped to make a fully-extended diving catch and take away an extra-base hit from Jordan Luplow. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Randy Arozarena’s diving catch in center field; Albert Almora Jr.’s leaping catch into the outfield wall; Marwin Gonzalez’s glove flip to start a double play; and Nick Heath’s diving snag in left-center field.