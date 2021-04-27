Mariachi’s Celebrated Vizquel’s birthday – A todo mariachi celebraron el cumpleaños de Vizquel

“How little we know of what is coming our way! … That is, what we call the future” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Jesús Galaviz, from Hermosillo, asks …: “Will the no-hitter be credited to the pitcher who throws it in seven innings, since it has been made official in the double games?”

Chucho friend …: The commissioner and his accomplices did not think that when they changed the Rule … The sun will rise and we will see!

Gonzalo R. Tress, from Córdoba, Veracruz, asks…: “What are the Yankees manager and coaches based on to order the pitching rotation? In your opinion, does Luis Cessa deserve a place in that group, instead of Germán Domingo, for example? ”.

Friend Chalo…: Managers and coaches know more about these matters than we do. Now, Cessa has an 8.71 ERA for 10 earned runs in 10.1 innings, 13 hits, four homers, two walks, even though he has posted a win with zero losses. The Dominican, Germán, has no games won and one lost, but his ERA is 1.38, two runs in 13 innings. Nooo, as ordered by those numbers, I would not put Cessa in Germán’s place.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks…: “Do you think that the card used by the pitchers is useful? Pitcher and catcher make the work plan, but it is the catcher who gives the signals ”.

Friend Pepe …: The card or the slip of paper is very useful, especially about where the pitches should be placed, whatever type they may be, for each batter.

Jerundino Sarmiento, from Caracas, asks …: “Why haven’t you published anything about Omar Vizquel’s birthday? Could it be that your hatred for him prevents you from doing so?”

Friend Dino…: I don’t hate, but rather I adore Vizquel. If I were a woman, I would marry him, even if he used me as punching ball every day. And about his 54th birthday on Saturday, I tell you that the Tijuana Bulls, a team that he directs, celebrated it in a big way. Armando Esquivel, a journalist from the club, tells me that they were practicing, a mariachi arrived with “Las Mañanitas” and they presented him with a cake (or cake) loaded with lit candles that he blew out. They resumed training and while Omar launched the practice, the mariachi, called “San Judas Tadeo”, continued to perform “El Rey”, “El Son de la Negra”, “La Bikina” and “México Lindo y Querido”. That is to say, the man from Caracas must have felt very flattered. Congratulations, dear Omar !!

A todo mariachi celebraron el cumpleaños de Vizquel

“¡Qué poco sabemos de lo que se nos viene encima!… Es decir, eso que llamamos el futuro”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Jesús Galaviz, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Será acreditado el juego sin hit al pitcher que lo tire en siete innings, ya que se ha oficializado en los doble juegos?”.

Amigo Chucho…: El comisionado y sus cómplices no pensaron eso cuando cambiaron la Regla… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Gonzalo R. Tress, de Córdoba, Veracruz, pregunta…: “¿En qué se basan el mánager y los coaches de los Yankees para ordenar la rotación de picheo?, y en su opinión, ¿merece un lugar en ese grupo Luis Cessa, en lugar de Germán Domingo, por ejemplo?”.

Amigo Chalo…: Los mánagers y los coaches saben más que nosotros de esos menesteres. Ahora, Cessa tiene efectividad de 8.71, por 10 carreras limpias en 10.1 innings, 13 hits, cuatro jonrones, dos bases por bolas, aún cuando ha logrado una victoria con cero derrotas. El dominicano, Germán, no tiene juegos ganados y sí uno perdido, pero su efectividad es de 1.38, dos carreras en 13 innings. Nooo, según lo ordenan de esos números, yo no pondría a Cessa en el lugar de Germán.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta…: “¿Cree que la tarjeta usada por los pitchers es útil? Pítcher y catcher hacen el plan de trabajo, pero es el cátcher quien dá las señas”.

Amigo Pepe…: Muy útil la tarjeta o el papelito, especialmente acerca de dónde se deben colocar de los lanzamientos, sean del tipo que sean, para cada bateador.

Jerundino Sarmiento, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. no ha publicado nada del cumple años de Omar Vizquel, será que su odio hacia él se lo impide?”.

Amigo Dino…: No odio, sino que adoro a Vizquel. Si yo fuera mujer me casaría con él, aún cuando me usara todos los día de puching ball. Y acerca del cumple años, 54, el sábado, te cuento que los Toros de Tijuana, equipo que dirige, se lo celebraron en grande. Me cuenta Armando Esquivel, periodista del club, que practicaban, llegó un mariachi con “Las Mañanitas” y le presentaron un pastel (o torta) cargado de velitas encendidas que él apagó de un soplido. Reanudaron los entrenamientos y mientras Omar lanzaba la práctica, el mariachi, llamado “San Judas Tadeo”, siguió interpretando “El Rey”, “El Son de la Negra”, “La Bikina” y “México Lindo y Querido”. Es decir, el caraqueño debió sentirse muy halagado. ¡¡Felicidades, querido Omar!!

