The Letters from the Hereafter – Miller Huggins’ to Aaron Boone / Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Miller Huggins para Aaron Boone

“A person has succeeded in this life, if he gets up in the morning, he goes to bed at night, and in the meantime he does what he likes” … Bob Dylan.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Aaron…:

My excited congratulations!

You have re-converted the Yankees into the Yankees, after five consecutive losses, and it seems, with a 5-10 record, that they were doomed to last place, in addition to receiving the insult of the fans in Yankee Stadium throwing balls to the field , so they even had to stop a game for minutes.

I was so moved by the greeting that I haven’t even introduced myself. Well, I was one of the managers who preceded you against the Yankees. I led the team for 12 years, 1918-1929. I won six titles in eight seasons, 1921-1928 and won three World Series. I had a tremendous lineup, with Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Co. We were The Murders Row, which swept the Pirates in the 1927 World Series.

But hey, now we are in 2021 and you have recovered from the danger of being fired, until you deserve ovations. It stands to reason that the general manager, Brian Cashman, at your worst, expressed…: “Aaron Boone is the best manager the Yankees can have.”

It is nice that you talk to the players individually, in the silence of your office. That has given you great results, and the best examples are Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor, who look like new bigleaguers.

Torres had been accused of not putting 100 percent into the game, and Odor was paid by the Rangers almost all of his salary, because they were desperate to get out of it, when they sent him to Yankee Stadium.

Now they are an excellent combination around second base and b batters with mastery of each pitch.

I have always believed that the manager’s job in the clubhouse is more profitable than what he can do on the field. And you confirm it.

In this era of everyone trying to hit the ball out, I look at your lineup so patiently at home plate that on Saturday at Cleveland, four walked, Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Clint Frazier and Odor.

Well, in that game Odor also hit a hit, drove in a run, scored another in a 2-1 win. I mean, he was involved in both runs.

At 9-11 on Sunday, in third place just two games behind Boston’s leaders. And in that East Division they are all very close except at the bottom, Baltimore three games behind the leaders. That is, the Yankees with a good chance of baseball in October 2021.

Hugs, my dear Aaron… Miller.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————-Español———————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Miller Huggins para Aaron Boone

“Una persona ha triunfado en esta vida, si se levanta por la mañana, se acuesta por la noche, y en el ínter hace lo que le gusta”… Bob Dylan.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Aaron…:

¡Mis emocionadas felicitaciones!

Has re-convertido a los Yankees en los Yankees, después de cinco derrotas consecutivas, y de parecer, con record de 5-10, que estaban condenados al último lugar, además de recibir el insulto de los fanáticos en Yankee Stadium arrojando pelotas al terreno, por lo que hasta tuvieron que detener un juego por minutos.

Me emocioné tanto en el saludo que ni me he presentado. Bueno, fuí de los mánagers que te precedieron frente a los Yankees. Dirigí el equipo 12 años, 1918-1929. Gané seis títulos en ocho temporadas, 1921-1928 y gané tres Series Mundiales. Me tocó una alineación tremenda, con Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig y Co. Fuimos The Murders Row (El Escuadrón de la Muerte), que barrió a los Piratas en la Serie Mundial de 1927.

Pero bueno, ahora estamos en 2021 y tú te has recuperado del peligro de que te despidieran, hasta merecer ovaciones. Es lógico reconocer que el gerente-general, Brian Cashman, en tu peor momento, expresó…: “Aaron Boone es el mejor mánager que los Yankees pueden tener”.

agrada que converses con los peloteros individualmente, en el silencio de tu oficina. Eso te ha dado gran resultado, y los mejores ejemplos son Gleyber Torres y Rougned Odor, quienes parecen nuevos bigleaguers.

Torres había sido acusado de no ponerle el ciento por ciento al juego, y a Odor le pagan los Rangers casi todo su sueldo, porque estaban desesperados por salir de él, cuando lo mandaron a Yankee Stadium.

Ahora son una excelente combinación alrededor la segunda base y b bateadores con dominio de cada lanzamiento.

Siempre he creído que el trabajo del mánager en el clubhouse es más rendidor que cuanto pueda hacer en el terreno. Y tú lo confirmas.

En esta era de todos tratando de sacar la bola, veo a tu alineación con tanta paciencia en el home, que el sábado en Cléveland, cuatro recibieron bases por bolas, Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Clint Frazier y Odor.

Bueno, en ese juego Odor, además, conectó un hit, impulsó una carrera, anotó otra en la victoria 2-1. O sea, estuvo involucrado en las dos anotaciones.

Con 9-11 el domingo, en tercer lugar a solo dos juegos de los punteros de Boston. Y en esa División Este van todos muy cerca, con los colistas de Báltimore a tres juegos de los líderes. Es decir, los Yankees con buen chance del beisbol de octubre 2021.

Abrazos, mi querido Aaron… Miller.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5