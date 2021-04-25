The bigleaguers who are the biggest attraction – Los bigleaguers que son mayor atracción

“Anyone can see well what is above and what is below. Therefore, the job of us umpires is to establish which pitch is inside and which is outside ”… Durwood Merrill.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -The box office.- The season is about to reach its first month, and my friends at Yardbarker already have the result of a study about the players of each team, who are the greatest attraction for their quality of play. This is the list…:

Ketel Mars, Diamondbacks; Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Enrique Hernández, Red Sox; Javier Báez, Cubs; Tim Anderson, White Sox; Amir Garrett, Reds; James Karinchak, Indians; Trevor Story, Rockies; Willie Castro, Tigres; Alex Bregman, Astros; Alberto Mondesí, Royals; Mike Trout, Angels; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Jesús Aguilar, Marlins; Jackie Bradley, Brewers; Byron Buxton, Twins; Francisco Lindor, Mets.

Aaron Judge, Yankees; Ramón Laureano, Athletics; Bryce Harper, Phillies; Bryan Reynolds, Pirates; Fernando Tatis Jr., Parents; Johnny Cueto, Giants; Kyle Lewis, Mariners; Jordan Hicks, Cardinals; Kevin Kiermaier, Rays; Joey Gallo, Rangers; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays; Juan Soto, Nationals.

The Major Leagues are going badly.- Bigleaguers of other times consider that baseball has lost a lot as a spectacle and as a sport. David Wells said each game is a reason for more spectators to stop going to stadiums and watch other sports on television. And Gary Sheffield …: “I don’t watch any ball games,” he said on CBS Sports Radio, “I would feel very bad seeing where my favorite sport is going.”

Emanuel’s number zero.- Now, if you do watch ball games, don’t be surprised that Astros pitcher Kent Emanuel wears the number 0 on his uniform. He demanded it upon return from his 80-game suspension, punished for the use of prohibited substances. He said they should have suspended him for zero games, as he considers himself innocent.

A bad tasting sandwich. Mets slugger Pete Alonso said it … “This sweep tastes like a garbage sandwich to me.” Because the Cubs beat them three in a row during which they scored 23 runs, while they only scored eight times. Alonso is hitting 231 with four homers and 11 RBIs, while the New York team leads its division with seven wins and seven losses.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español———————–

Los bigleaguers que son mayor atracción

“Cualquiera puede ver bien lo que es arriba y lo que es abajo. Por eso, el trabajo de nosotros los umpires es establecer cuál lanzamiento es adentro y cuál afuera”… Durwood Merrill.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Los taquilleros.- La temporada está por llegar a su primer mes, y mis amigos de Yardbarker ya tienen el resultado de un estudio acerca de los peloteros de cada equipo, que son mayor atracción por su calidad de juego. Ésta es la lista…:

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks; Ronald Acuña hijo, Bravos; Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles; Enrique Hernández, Medias Rojas; Javier Báez, Cachorros; Tim Ánderson, Medias Blancas; Amir Garrett, Rojos; James Karinchak, Indios; Trevor Story, Rockies; Willie Castro, Tigres; Alex Bregman, Astros; Alberto Mondesí, Royals; Mike Trout, Angelinos; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Jesús Aguilar, Marlins; Jackie Bradley, Cerveceros; Byron Buxton, Twins; Francisco Lindor, Mets.

Aaron Judge, Yankees; Ramón Laureano, Atléticos; Bryce Harper, Phillies; Bryan Reynolds, Piratas; Fernando Tatis hijo, Padres; Johnny Cueto, Gigantes; Kyle Lewis, Marineros; Jordan Hicks, Cardenales; Kevin Kiermaier, Rays; Joey Gallo, Rangers; Lourdes Gurriel hijo, Blue Jays; Juan Soto, Nationals.

Las Grandes Ligas van mal.- Bigleaguers de otras épocas consideran que el beisbol ha perdido mucho como espectáculo y como deporte. David Wells dijo que cada juego es un motivo para que más espectadores dejen de ir a los estadios y sintonicen por televisión otros deportes. Y Gary Sheffield…: “Yo no veo ningún juego de pelota” dijo a través de CBS Sports Radio, “me sentiría muy mal viendo por donde va mi deporte favorito”.

El número cero de Emanuel.- Ahora, si tú sí ves juegos de pelota, no te extrañes de que el lanzador de los Astros Kent Emanuel, lleve el número 0 en su uniforme. Lo exigió al regreso de su suspensión por 80 juegos, castigado por consumo de sustancias prohibidas. Dijo que debieron suspenderlo por cero juegos, ya que se considera inocente.

Un sandwich de mal sabor. Lo dijo Pete Alonso, slugger de los Mets…: “Esta barrida me sabe un sandwich de basura”. Porque los Cachorros les ganaron tres seguidos durante los cuales les a notaron 23 carreras, mientras ellos llegaban a home solo ocho veces. Alonso batea para 231, con cuatro jonrones y 11 carreras impulsadas, mientras el equipo de Nueva York encabeza su División, con siete ganados y siete derrotas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

