Christopher Díaz and Emanuel Navarrete without weight problems for the starting clash

The Puerto Rican and the Mexican marked the stipulated weights for Saturday’s card from the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

Christopher “Smurf” Díaz and Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete fulfilled their weight last, Friday, within a few hours of being seen from opposite corners for the main fight on yesterday, Saturday undercard at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

At stake will be the feather belt (126 pounds) of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), held by Navarrete.

Diaz (26-2, 16 KO) was the first to step on the scale and posted 125.8 pounds. Moments later, it was Navarrete’s turn. On his first try, it was announced that he made 126.2 pounds. Immediately, he stripped off his clothing to hit the edge.

“(Navarrete) had been working quite hard all week, it seems like to make the weight, but I don’t trust myself. As always, I did my part like a professional and I’m ready for Saturday, ”said Díaz moments after the ceremony was concluded with all the participants of the function that Top Rank will present.

Now we are asking you the reader, if you saw this fight, Who Won. Please post on comments.