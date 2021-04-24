Corpse of Luis Castro, Colombian Bigleaguer – Cadáver de Luis Castro, bigleaguer colombiano

“The only future we older people have is our past” … Miguel Gila.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – This whole week has been for correspondence due to the many I have received. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

José Marenco Pardo, from Barranquilla, asks …: “Five years ago I read in one of your columns a letter to the then Colombian ambassador in Washington, Juan Carlos Pinzón, making a heartfelt and noble request, which consisted of the diplomat taking steps to rescue Luis Castro’s skeletal remains and bring them to our country, to be buried with the sports honors he deserves, in his native Medellín.

I think that his request was not echoed by the former ambassador, since I did not hear or read that he had done anything about it.

I would like to know, what finally became of the remains of the first Latin American to play in the majors in the 20th century? ”

Friend Cheché…: Luis’s body is still in a cemetery in Flushing, New York, without a tombstone, without even a number, abandoned. Nobody heeded my requests, made to dozens of people, besides the Ambassador. I spent 15 years investigating Luis Castro, of whom so little was known, that they said he was Venezuelan, son of President Cipriano Castro, and that he was buried in Puerto Rico. I clarified everything, but what I cannot do is take the remains to his homeland.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, thinks and asks…: “The new Rules, like the camera review and the runner in second in the extra innings, take away the excitement of the game. I fear that over time the public’s interest in baseball could diminish. What do you think. And what do you think of Tom La Sorda as a manager, taking into account his achievements in the field?

Friend Chaldo …: Interest in the Major Leagues has already waned … La Sorda was a good motivator, but he didn’t have the quality of a manager. Now, the Dodgers were a super team that needed no direction, but did need motivation.

Leonard Iberdino, from Boston, asks …: “Why is left-hander David Price selling his 2020 World Series ring at auction, is it because he did not pitch that season, confined to protect himself and his family from the coronavirus”? .

My friend Leo … The explanation given by the 35-year-old gentleman is that the 130 or 140 thousand dollars that he hopes to receive will be for the Players Alliance, an organization that brings together some 150 blacks who were professional baseball players and need financial help … and we’ll see it!

————————————–Español——————–

Cadáver de Luis Castro, bigleaguer colombiano

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TODA LA SEMANA ha sido del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

José Marenco Pardo, de Barranquilla, pregunta…: “Hace cinco años leí en una de sus columnas una carta al entonces embajador colombiano en Washington, Juan Carlos Pinzón, haciéndole una sentida y noble petición, que consistía en que el diplomático realizara gestiones para rescatar los restos óseos de Luis Castro y traerlos a nuestro país, para ser sepultados con los honores deportivos que merece, en su natal Medellín.

Creo que su petición no tuvo eco en el exembajador, ya que no escuché ni leí que él hubiera hecho algo al respecto.

Quisiera saber, ¿qué fue finalmente de los restos del primer latinoamericano en jugar en las Mayores en el siglo XX?”.

Amigo Cheché…: El cadáver de Luis sigue en un cementerio de Flushing, Nueva York, sin lápida, sin número siquiera, abandonado. Nadie hizo caso a mis peticiones, hechas a docenas de personas, además del Embajador. Estuve 15 años investigando a Luis Castro, de quien se sabía tan poco, que decían era venezolano, hijo del Presidente Cipriano Castro, y que estaba sepultado en Puerto Rico. Lo aclaré todo, pero lo que no puedo hacer es llevar los restos a su Patria.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, opina y pregunta…: “Las nuevas Reglas, como la revisión por cámaras y el corredor en segunda en los extra innings, le quitan emoción al juego. Temo que con el tiempo podría bajar el interés del público por el béisbol. ¿Qué opina usted. Y qué opina de Tom La Sorda como mánager, tomando en cuenta sus logros en el campo?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: Ya ha bajado el interés por las Grandes Ligas… La Sorda fue un buen motivador, pero no tenía calidad como mánager. Ahora, los Dodgers eran un super equipo que no necesitaba dirección, pero sí motivación.

Leonard Iberdino, de Boston, pregunta…: “¿Por qué el zurdo David Price está vendiendo en remate su sortija de la Serie Mundial 2020, será porque en esa temporada él no lanzó, recluído para protegerse y proteger a su familia del coronavirus”?.

Amigo Leo… La explicación que ha dado el caballero, de 35 años, es que los 130 o 140 mil dólares que espera recibir, serán para la Players Alliance, organización que agrupa unos 150 negros que fueron peloteros profesionales y necesitan ayuda económica… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

