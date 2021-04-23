MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND THE COLORADO ROCKIES UNVEIL THE OFFICIAL LOGO OF THE 2021 ALL-STAR GAME PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD

Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies tonight unveiled the official logo of the 2021 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Thanks to the support of the City of Denver, the State of Colorado, Visit Denver and the Denver Sports Commission, the 91st Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13th, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies following the 1998 event.

Prior to the Rockies’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies this evening, MLB and the Rockies, in conjunction with AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, unveiled the logo with a pregame presentation, which included the Rockies team entering the field wearing the All-Star logo in the form of jersey sleeve and cap patches.

The official logo of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game celebrates the landscape of Colorado. The iconic Rocky Mountains are the centerpiece of this mark, and this distinct illustration subliminally completes the dynamic star shape. Rockies purple along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette create the logo’s dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field. The Club’s iconic style can be seen through the unique typography and striation motif. Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB’s Midsummer Classic.

In addition to the Midsummer Classic, Coors Field will host the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on All-Star Sunday on Sunday, July 11th, as well as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 12th. Further details regarding 2021 All-Star Week scheduling, including information for PLAY BALL PARK, the 2021 Draft, community initiatives and ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks.