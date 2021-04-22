First and only woman in the HOF – Primera y única mujer en el HOF

“Singles do not have anyone to share their problems with … But, as they are single, they have no problems” … Pantaleón Richardson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “What will happen when you go to the Hereafter and we can no longer say ‘sport brings us together again’. Will you leave someone in charge of continuing the best column in baseball or will it be the end of such an invaluable treasure? ”

Friend Manny…: I have spoken with about 12 young journalists, who have arrived very interested. But when they know how a column like this should be prepared and written, they give up their aspirations… It will be dawn and we will see!

Jesús E. Ortiz C. from Caracas, asks …: “Can you publish a brief history of the first and only woman inducted into the Hall of Fame?”

Chucho friend …: her name, Effa Manley, a very beautiful, beautiful and well prepared lady, especially in economics and business. And, if she’s in the Hall of Fame, it’s because she was a great woman. She became a co-owner and general manager of the Newark Eagles, one of the most notable teams in the Negro Leagues. She used to take advantage of that position, to fight for human rights and racial integration. The team was always a winner until they prevailed in the Black World Series in 1946. Effa was the first executive person of the Negro Leagues to enforce the right of her players before the Major Leagues, when she forced the Giants to pay five thousand dollars for the immortal outfielder, Monte Irvin, before the 1949 season. The Dodgers paid nothing for Jackie Robinson. She was elected to HOF in 2006. She was born in Philadelphia, on March 27, 1897, and died in Los Angeles, on April 6, 1981.

Judibana’s Alcides Revilla asks…: Is it true that when Hank Aaron was close to tying and breaking the Babe Ruth home run record, they shortened the distance from the fence on the left field at the Atlanta stadium, so he could do it sooner? ?.

Dude Chides…: Aaron tied the record for 714 home runs in Cincinnati, and yes, he surpassed it in Atlanta. I do not know if the fences were brought closer, but that is allowed, as long as the minimum distances are maintained, according to the Rules.

Ramón A. Hernández, from Barquisimto, asks …: “Will Miguel Cabrera achieve 500 home runs and 3,000 hits?”

Friend Moncho…: Before yesterday’s game, he has 12 home runs and 131 hits to go. It seems possible.

Primera y única mujer en el HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Qué pasará cuando usted pase al Más Allá y ya no podamos decir ‘el deporte vuelve a unirnos’. Dejará usted a alguien encargado de continuar la mejor columna del beisbol o será el fin de tan invaluable tesoro?”.

Amigo Manny…: He hablado con unos 12 jóvenes periodistas, que han llegado muy interesados. Pero cuando conocen cómo debe ser preparada y escrita una columna como ésta, renuncian a sus aspiraciones… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Jesús E. Ortiz C. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar una breve historia de la primera y única mujer exaltada al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Chucho…: Su nombre, Effa Manley, una dama muy bella, hermosa y bien preparada, especialmente en economía y negocios. Y, si está en el Hall de la Fama, es porque fue una gran mujer. Llegó a ser co-propietaria y gerente-general de los Águilas de Newark, uno de los más notables equipos de las Ligas Negras. Ella solía aprovechar esa posición, para luchar por los derechos humanos y por la integración racial. El equipo fue siempre ganador hasta imponerse en la Serie Mundial de los Negros en 1946. Effa fue la primera persona ejecutiva de las Ligas Negras, en hacer respetar el derecho de sus peloteros ante las Grandes Ligas, cuando obligó a los Gigantes a pagarle cinco mil dólares por el inmortal outfielder, Monte Irvin, antes de la campaña de 1949. Los Dodgers no pagaron nada por Jackie Róbinson. Fue elegida para HOF en 2006. Había nacido en Philadelphia, el 27 de marzo de 1897, y murió en Los Ángeles, el seis de abril de 1981.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: ¿Es cierto que cuando Hank Aaron estaba cerca de empatar y batir el récord de jonrones Babe Ruth, recortaron la distancia de la barda por la izquierda en el estadio de Atlanta, para que lo lograra más pronto?”.

Amigo Chides…: Aaron empató el record de 714 jonrones en Cincinnati, y sí, lo sobrepasó en Atlanta. No sé si acercaron las bardas, pero eso es permitido, siempre que se mantengan las distancias mínimas, según las Reglas.

Ramón A. Hernández, de Barquisimto, pregunta…: “¿Logrará Miguel Cabrera los 500 jonrones y tres mil incogibles?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Antes del juego de ayer le faltan 12 Jonrones y 131 incogibles. Parece posible.

