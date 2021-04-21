TV money hurts baseball – Dinero de la televisión perjudica al beisbol

“The more I know my friend, the more I love my dog” … Joseph McKadew.-

ALL THIS WEEK IS from letters from my readers, due to excess correspondence if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Manuel Vegas, from Charallave, comments…: “It saddens me, but I respect the decision to donate your library to the Mexico Hall of Fame in Monterrey, because I won’t be able to see it. I am a teacher of basic education and therefore a regular reader. I like baseball and as a good Venezuelan and Latino, I am a defender of detractors who do not read you but am critical. I will have the opportunity to buy other of his books. I have two at home that are a show ”.

Alejandro Núñez, from Hermosillo, is very friendly and kind in his email…: “You commented in your column that you have been a candidate twice for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and with the humility that you always behave, you say that if you have not been chosen is because you don’t deserve it. I don’t agree with you, because you have all the merits to be in that place, where only the out of the ordinary like you live.

With much respect and admiration I hope that day will come, when you can enjoy that moment accompanied by your family; and not as it happens in many occasions, that the recognitions are rendered when the people have already departed to the afterlife. With all due respect, I ask you: Do you have the column of Juan Vené From the Beyond ready to be published? ”.

Friend Alejo …: Yes. Eight years ago I wrote and saved that column to be published post mortem. By the way, every so often I have to modify it, because everything keeps changing. I also.

Juan A. Martínez, from Saltillo, thinks…: “Good evening. I see you blame Commissioner Rob Manfred for the rule changes that are undermining baseball. In my opinion, the culprits in this are the players themselves, since those who demand the multi-million dollar contracts, they not the commissioner. I understand that to pay those salaries, the organizations (clubs) sell the broadcasting rights to the television stations, causing that they feel authorized to modify and adapt the Rules to their convenience.

“Can’t the players oppose the rule change that takes away the essence of the game? Well, apparently they are only looking for their financial interest and baseball itself is what matters the least to them.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Dinero de la televisión perjudica al beisbol

“Mientras más conozco a mi amigo, más quiero a mi perro”… Joseph McKadew.-

TODA ESTA SEMANA ES del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Manuel Vegas, de Charallave, comenta…: “Me entristece, pero respeto la decisión de donar su biblioteca al Salón de la Fama de México, en Monterrey, porque no podré verla. Soy profesor de educación básica y por ende asiduo lector. M,e agrada el beisbol como buen venezolano y latino, soy su defensor de detractores que no le leen pero sí le critican. Ya tendré la oportunidad de poder comprar otros de sus libros. Tengo dos en casa que son un espectáculo”.

Alejandro Núñez, de Hermosillo, es muy amistoso y gentil en su email…: “Comentabas en tu columna que has sido candidato dos veces para El Hall de Fama de Cooperstown, y con la humildad que siempre te comportas, dices que si no te han elegido es porque no lo mereces. No estoy de acuerdo contigo, porque tienes todos los merecimientos para estar en ese lugar, donde solo moran los fuera de serie como tú.

Con mucho respeto y admiración espero que ese día llegue, cuando puedas disfrutar de ese momento acompañado de tu familia; y no como ocurre en muchas ocasiones, que se rinden los reconocimientos cuando ya las personas han partido al más allá. Con todo respeto te pregunto: ¿Tienes lista la columna para ser publicada de Juan Vené Desde el Más Allá?”.

Amigo Alejo…: Sí. Hace ocho años escribí y guardé esa columna para ser publicada post mortem. Por cierto, cada cierto tiempo tengo que modificarla, porque todo va cambiando. Yo también.

Juan A. Martínez, de Saltillo, opina…: “Buenas noches. Veo que usted culpa al comisionado Rob Manfred de los cambios a las reglas que están atentando contra el beisbol. En mi opinión, los culpables en esto son los mismos jugadores, ya que quienes exigen los contratos multimillonarios son ellos, no el comisionado, y entiendo que para pagar esos sueldos, las organizaciones (clubes) venden los derechos de transmisión a las televisoras, provocando que éstas se sientan autorizadas para modificar y adaptar las Reglas a su conveniencia.

“¿No se pueden oponer los jugadores al cambio de Reglas que le quitan la esencia del juego? Bueno, al parecer ellos sólo buscan su interés económico y el beisbol en sí es lo que menos les importa”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

