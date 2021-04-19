The Letters from the Hereafter.- Ty Cobb’s for Ronald Acuña / Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Ty Cobb para Ronald Acuña

“The intelligent man never urinates against the wind” … Erasmus Rotterdam.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Ronnie…: I watched you play and said…: How much badly used big leaguer quality!…

I see you play now and I say to myself…: But the boy is still better than I thought.

I congratulate you for having understood in time, quickly, that baseball demands and deserves respect.

How well you reacted! I already saw, because from this More Here we can see everything, that the Braves took from their archives and from the web pages all the photos of you with blonde hair and clinejitas and have replaced them with the new ones, which present you as a very serious young player .

So serious, that in Atlanta and surroundings they call you Double base, because if the other runners are good for one base, it works for two, not only by converting singles into doubles, but by running from second to home with a grounder to shortstop. That is putting more than one hundred percent into the game. That’s great!

Ah! I also enjoyed you when you reached safe to first after hitting a grounder in front of shortstop Didí Gregorius (Phillies), who is very good at the position.

Too bad very few of your daily lineup mates are hitting 200 pitch. The result, of course, is six won nine losses, five games behind the leaders, Mets.

In the meantime, there are many reasons to be congratulated, such as the bats with your autograph that put the “Louisville Slugger” on sale for $ 149.95 each. In my time, I played between 1905 and 1928, they didn’t sell so many souvenirs. Just the cards with the photo and the record of one.

The “Louisville” people say they hope to sell half a million of those bats. That’s why they posted a full-page ad on the cover of “Baseball America.”

And the Braves reported that the uniform shirt with your number 13 on it is the best seller, not only of the team, but of the two Leagues.

I hope you continue your successful career. I understand that your father, who knows professionalism in baseball well, has advised you, has guided you, just like the Braves coaches. Good for them.

But the important thing is that you have assimilated those recommendations. Total, they are for your good.

Baseball needs big leaguers who are good shows, and very few can be at the level that you can reach, with such good natural abilities.

Ronnie…: I wish you the best of the best and about 20 years in the majors. I put at your command my admiration and my friendship.

Your friend, Ty.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Ty Cobb para Ronald Acuña

“El hombre inteligente jamás orina contra el viento”… Erasmo Rotterdam.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido Ronnie…: Te veía jugar y me decía…: ¡Cuanta calidad de bigleaguer mal usada!…

Te veo jugar ahora y me digo…: Pero si el muchacho es todavía mejor de lo que yo creía.

Te felicito por haber comprendido a tiempo, rápidamente, que el beisbol exige y merece respeto.

¡Qué bien has reaccionado! Ya ví, porque desde este Más Acá podemos verlo todo, que los Bravos sacaron de sus archivos y de las páginas web todas las fotos tuyas con melena y clinejitas rubias y las han sustituido por las nuevas, que te presentan como un joven pelotero muy serio.

Tan serio, que en Atlanta y alrededores te llaman Doblebase, porque si a los demás corredores les sirve para una base, a tí te sirve para dos, no solo convirtiendo sencillos en dobles, sino corriendo desde segunda hasta home con roletazo al shortstop. Eso es ponerle más del ciento por ciento al juego. ¡Qué bien!

¡Ah! También te disfruté cuando llegaste safe a primera tras batear roletazo de frente al shortstop Didí Gregorius (Phillies), quien es muy bueno en la posición.

Lástima que muy pocos de tus compañeros de alineación diaria estén bateando para 200 largo. El resultado, por supuesto, es seis ganados nueve derrotas, a cinco juegos de los líderes, Mets.

Entre tanto, hay que felicitarte por muchos motivos, como el de los bates con tu autógrafo que puso a la venta la “Louisville Slugger”, por 149 dólares con 95 centavos cada uno. En mi época, jugué entre 1905 y 1928, no vendían tantos souvenirs. Apenas las barajitas con la foto y el record de uno.

Dicen los de la “Louisville” que esperan vender medio millón de esos bates. Por eso publicaron un aviso a toda página en la portada de “Baseball América”

Y los Bravos informaron que la camisa del uniforme con tu número 13, es la más vendida, no solo del equipo, sino de las dos Ligas.

Espero sigas tu carrera triunfal. Entiendo que tu padre, quien conoce bien el profesionalismo en el beisbol, te ha aconsejado, te ha guíado, igual que los coaches de los Bravos. Bien por ellos.

Pero lo importante es que has asimilado esas recomendaciones. Total, son por tu bien.

El beisbol necesita bigleaguers que sean buen espectáculo, y muy pocos pueden serlo al nivel que tú puedes alcanzar, con tan buenas habilidades naturales.

Ronnie…: Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor y unos 20 años en las Mayores. Te pongo a la orden mi admiración y mi amistad.

Tu amigo, Ty.

