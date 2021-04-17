Pitchers to pitch farther from home plate – Los pitchers a lanzar más lejos del home

“There are two infinite things, human stupidity and the universe. And I’m not sure about the latter ”… Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -The image of the new game of baseball that the commissioner, Rob Manfred, and his partners, the television networks, is trying to impose is like that of the poor boy parrot. That is, all patched up. Badly patched.

They have already imposed in the majors the gift runner at second base in each of the two innings of all innings, after the 10th. That, of course, deprives the fans of the thrills of the long extra innings.

For the minors they introduced a half dozen unnecessary Rule modifications. And now they go so far as to ask the (independent) Atlantic League to experiment this year with increasing the distance between the pitching box and home plate. At 60 feet six inches, they hope to take it to 61 feet six inches.

To begin with, Manfred and his television partners thus demonstrate that they are ignorant, as they ignore so many details of baseball, why, since 1893, that distance is 60 feet six inches, and not just 60 feet or 61 feet.

The interesting story began in 1846, when pitchers were 45 feet from home plate. And it stayed that way until 1880, when they rose five feet to 50, claiming that the hitters suffered from great dominance by the pitchers.

Already in 1893, on January 10, the president of the National League, Nicholas Young, ordered another increase, up to 60 feet, for the same reason, a lot of dominance by the pitchers. The president ordered the secretary to write to all the clubs, informing them. There was no typewriter in the League offices, so communication had to be handwritten. The secretary thought he wrote 60-0, but this last zero looked more like a six. It is much easier than you generally think to write a six when you want to write a zero.

They realized the mistake very late, because all the stadiums were already prepared with 60-6, so Young decided…: “Let’s play like this this year (1893) and then we will correct”. But the season was very good, nobody complained. So they didn’t bother to correct anything.

So 129 seasons have been played with the 60-foot-six-inch distance, which Manfred and his gang of television sets now want to modify, claiming that pitchers’ speed is much more violent today. But more home runs are also hitting than ever!

Los pitchers a lanzar más lejos del home

"Hay dos cosas infinitas, la estupidez humana y el universo. Y no estoy seguro de lo segundo"… Albert Einstein.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La imagen del nuevo beisbol que pretenden imponer el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y sus socias, las cadenas de televisión, se me ocurre es como la del papagayo de muchacho pobre. Es decir, todo remendado. Mal remendado.

Ya han impuesto en las Mayores el corredor de regalo en segunda base en cada una de las dos entradas de todos los innings, después del décimo. Eso, desde luego, priva al espectador de las emociones de los largos extra innings.

Por las menores experimentan una media docenas de innecesarias modificaciones de Reglas. Y ahora llegan al colmo de pedirle a la Atlantic League (independiente), que experimenten este año con el aumento de la distancia entre la caja de lanzar y el home plate.

De 60 pies seis pulgadas, esperan llevarla a 61 pies seis pulgadas.

Para comenzar, Manfred y sus socios televisadores, demuestran así ignorar, como ignoran tantos detalles del beisbol, por qué, desde 1893, esa distancia es de 60 pies seis pulgadas, y no de solo 60 pies o de 61 pies.

La interesante historia comenzó en 1846, cuando los lanzadores estaban a 45 pies del home plate. Y se mantuvo así hasta 1880, cuando aumentaron cinco pies, a 50, alegando que los bateadores padecían gran dominio.

Ya en 1893, el 10 de enero, el presidente de la Liga Nacional, Nicholas Young, dispuso otro aumento, hasta 60 pies, por la misma causa, mucho dominio de los pitchers. El presidente ordenó al secretario escribirle a todos los clubes, informándoles.

No había máquina de escribir en las oficinas de la Liga, así que la comunicación tenía que ser escrita a mano. El secretario creyó escribir 60-0, pero este último cero parecía más un seis.

Es mucho más fácil de lo que uno, generalmente cree, escribir un seis cuando se quiere escribir un cero.

Se dieron cuenta del error muy tarde, porque ya todos los estadios estaban preparados con 60-6, por lo que Young decidió…: “Juguemos así este año (1893) y después corregiremos”.

Pero la temporada fue muy buena, nadie reclamó. Así que no se ocuparon de corregir nada.

Se han jugado, pues, 129 campañas con la distancia de 60 pies seis pulgadas, que Manfred y su pandilla de televisadores, quieren modificar ahora, alegando que la velocidad de los lanzadores es mucho más violenta hoy día. ¡Pero también se disparan más jonrones que nunca!.

