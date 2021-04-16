Could This Be The Year?

📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, QUEENS — After a slow start to the 2021 season the New York Mets are displaying signs of life that indicate that they can be a major contender in the pennant race this season. After a rainout on Monday, the Mets played two seven-inning games against their rivals from Philadelphia, the Phillies, and were victorious in both. In the first game, the Mets defeated the Phillies by a score of 4-3 with a “comeback” in the eighth inning. The boys from Flushing finished up the day with a 4-0 win in the second game behind the strong pitching of Marcus Stroman.

On Wednesday, April 15 it was more of the same as David Peterson was masterful on the mound. The Mets former No.1 pick struck on 10 while giving up one run on three hits in an overpowering performance that showed just how strong the Mets starting pitching could be this season.

Besides the strong performance from Peterson, the Mets batters came up big with three hits apiece from Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, and James McCann, who also hit his first Home Run as a member of the New York Mets.

While the Mets have looked good on the field, the team’s early success has come without any major help from Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Lindor — three players who are expected to come up big for the Mets in the 2021 season.

Besides the solid pitching staff lead by Jeff DeGrom, Marcus Stroman, and David Peterson that the Mets have put together for the start of this young season, the Mets are expecting to add to their pitching depth when Seth Lugo and Noah Syndergaard come off the injured reserve list latter in the season.

With the roster, the Mets have compiled this year 2021 could be a special season for the New York Mets.