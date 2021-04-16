Again Valenzuela for the Hall of Fame – Otra vez Valenzuela para Hall de la Fama

“The real advantage of being bisexual is that your chances of getting a good date are doubled” … Woody Allen.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Miami’s Carlos Rodón (M. Blancas) threw a no-hitter the night before last night against the Indians, going 8-0. The 28-year-old left-hander left strikeouts to seven, threw 75 strikes and 39 balls. In the ninth he hit Dominican Roberto Pérez with a curveball, the only one who got on base… ** In the very difficult, complicated East Division of the American League, the Red Sox threw a good stretch to the top. And columnist Dan Shaughnessy, from “The Boston Globe”, publishes that “the rehiring of manager Alex Cora has been the best move by the organization in the last 20 months”… ** Hey, it was written by a certain Dylan Hernández, it doesn’t appeal to me, but the fact that it was published by the Los Angeles Times, if it amazes me. At this point, 40 years after the best of Fernando Valenzuela with the Dodgers, Dylan thinks, in a loooong and annoying spiel, that the Mexican left-hander should be in the Hall of Fame. With what?!…

-o-o-o-o-

“Célibe … Member of a Union that opposes the union of the members” … Gordon Buwker.-

-o-o-o-

** Jackie Robinson Day was yesterday, the anniversary of the date when in 1947, the Dodgers decided to sign the first black bigleaguer since the 19th century … ** The Mets will raise a statue of Tom Seaver in front of the front door of Citi Field. Seaver, who recently died, has been the best pitcher in the history of the Flushing club… ** Alex Rodriguez, one of the most famous characters in baseball, is little known in basketball. At least among the players of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team he just bought. One of his basketball players, Anthony Edwards, responded to a question like this…: “I don’t know who Mr. Alex Rodríguez is, but they have told me that he is the new owner of our team”… ** Bryce Harper was quick to make excuses, for publicly pronounce “Ronald AcuNNa” instead of “Acuña.” Anyway, he had said…: “Nobody is better than AcuNNa” … ** Ichiro Suzuki in a video, congratulates the Puerto Rican third baseman, Edwin Ríos (Dodgers), and spoke to him in Spanish…: “Hey you! , I played many years in the Major Leagues and I don’t have a ring. Give me yours “…

-o-o-o-

“If God had wanted sex to be really fun, he would not have included the possibility of pregnancy” … Ed Bluestone.-

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————-Español——————————

Otra vez Valenzuela para Hall de la Fama

“La real ventaja de ser bisexual, es que se le duplican a uno los chances de conseguir una buena cita”… Woody Allen.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El miamiense, Carlos Rodón (M. Blancas) tiró juego sin hit antenoche frente a los Indios, para pizarra de 8-0. El zurdo, de 28 años, dejó strikeouts a siete, tiró 75 strikes y 39 bolas. En el noveno golpeó con una curva al dominicano Roberto Pérez, único que se le embasó… ** En la muy difícil, complicada, División Este de la Liga Americana, los Medias Rojas echaron una buena estirada hasta la cima. Y el columnista Dan Shaughnessy, de “The Boston Globe”, publica que “la recontratación del mánager Alex Cora ha sido el mejor movimiento por la organización en los últimos 20 meses”… ** ¡Óyeme!, que lo haya escrito un tal Dylan Hernández, no me llama la atención, pero que lo haya publicado “Los Ángeles Times”, si me asombra. A estas alturas, a 40 años de lo mejor de Fernando Valenzuela con los Dodgers, opina Dylan, en laaaaarga y fastidiosa perorata, que el zurdo mexicano debe estar en el Hall de la Fama. ¡¿Con qué?!…

-o-o-o-o-

“Célibe… Miembro de una Unión que se opone a la unión de los miembros”… Gordon Buwker.-

-o-o-o-

** El Día de Jackie Róbinson fue ayer, aniversario de la fecha cuando en 1947, los Dodgers decidieron contratar al primer bigleaguer negro desde el Siglo XIX… ** Los Mets elevarán una estatua de Tom Seaver frente a la puerta principal de Citi Field. Seaver, quien murió recientemente, ha sido el mejor lanzador en la historia del club de Flushing… ** Alex Rodríguez, de los más famosos personajes del beisbol, es poco conocido en el basquelbol. Por lo menos entre los jugadores de los Timberwolves de Minnesota, equipo que acaba de comprar. Uno de sus basquetbolistas, Anthony Edwards, respondió así a una pregunta…: “No se quién es el señor Alex Rodríguez, pero me han dicho que es el nuevo dueño de nuestro equipo”… ** Bryce Harper se apresuró a presentar excusas, por pronunciar públicaente “Ronald AcuNNa” en vez de “Acuña”. De todas maneras, había dicho…: “Nadie es mejor que AcuNNa”… ** Ichiro Suzuki en un video, felicita al tercera base puertorriqueño, Edwin Ríos (Dodgers), y le habló en castellano…: “¡Oye tú!, yo jugué muchos años en Grandes Ligas y no tengo anillo. Regálame el tuyo”…

-o-o-o-

“Si Papa Dios hubiera deseado que el sexo fuera realmente divertido, no habría incluído la posibilidad del embarazo”… Ed Bluestone.-

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5