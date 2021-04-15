2021 JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

Jackie Robinson the first black player was a trailblazer for players of color. (Photo courtesy JackieRobinson.com)

Clubs Will Commemorate the Special Day on the

Baseball Calendar on Thursday, April 15th and Friday, April 16th

Jackie Will Continue To Be Celebrated As A Baseball Trailblazer & Civil Rights Icon

As has been tradition each season since 2004, MLB and Clubs will commemorate Jackie Robinson Day at ballparks throughout the league on Thursday, April 15th – the anniversary of Robinson’s historic MLB debut as he broke baseball’s color barrier – or Friday, April 16th. The extra day allows for teams not playing on a traditional “off-day” of the regular season to appropriately commemorate Jackie Robinson Day.

Robinson will continue to be remembered for his inspiring and historic career, his courage and strength amid challenges he faced as he broke baseball’s color barrier, his actions as a social advocate and civil rights icon, and his continued impact on our sport and society. In addition to Club-specific activities in ballparks and virtually, including outreach to their communities, Jackie Robinson Day will be commemorated in the following visual and fan-engaging ways:

NUMBER ‘42’ & ON-FIELD VISUALS

NUMBER ‘42’ – Players, managers, coaches, umpires and all on-field personnel will once again wear Robinson’s iconic number (at least once) on games on April 15 th and April 16 th .

FAN & YOUTH ENGAGMENT

“THANK YOU, JACKIE” – MLB Network has produced a special video – titled “Thank You, Jackie” – that will be played in all ballparks on Jackie Robinson Day (on both April 15 th & 16 th ) displaying brief glimpses of the impact he made as both an iconic athlete and a champion of social and racial equality. The video is narrated by former All-Star outfielder and President of The Players Alliance Curtis Granderson .

IN MEDIA

SOCIAL MEDIA – MLB Social Media platforms will demonstrate the many ways Jackie inspired baseball and society – not just as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, but most importantly, his character and what he represented prior to, during and after his career. Highlights include a special video highlighting Jackie’s main ambition, features of players writing “Letters To Jackie,” and videos from the youth baseball & softball community talking about Jackie’s impact on their lives and love of the sport.

AT MLB BALLPARKS

JRF SCHOLARS – MLB and the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) have continued their longstanding partnership, primarily to provide students from under-represented communities with college scholarships. Many of these JRF Scholars and JRF alumni will be recognized by Clubs in some capacity. In 2020, MLB expanded its philanthropic partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation to include a greater investment in the JRF scholarship program and greater coordination on MLB/Club internship, full-time job opportunities, and exposure to MLB careers. MLB has also set aside several 2021 summer internship slots specifically for JRF Scholars. The $3.5 million commitment to JRF also includes support for the Jackie Robinson Museum. Historically, MLB and its Clubs have contributed approximately $20 million to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, including supporting college scholarships for more than 150 JRF scholars.

IMPORTANT WEBSITES TO KNOW

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY BACKGROUND

Robinson played his first Major League game at Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947 as a first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Major League Baseball has celebrated Jackie Robinson’s legacy in an extensive and unified League-wide show of support over the years, including retiring his number throughout the Majors in 1997, dedicating April 15th as Jackie Robinson Day each year since 2004, and requesting that every player and all on-field personnel wear his Number 42 during games scheduled on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009. Major League Baseball aims to educate all fans about Jackie Robinson, his life’s accomplishments and his legacy, while also spearheading initiatives that support communities and meaningfully address diversity and inclusion at all levels of our sport. For more information, please visit MLBCommunity.org.