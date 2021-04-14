Why the Yankees are World Famous – Por qué los Yankees son Mundialmente famosos

“I am not superstitious because that produces bad luck” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day. In your message do you tell me from which city you wrote?

Hector E. Sánchez, from West Palm Beach, asks…: “Why are the Yankees the most popular team in the sports world?”

Friend Jeity…: They have won 40 League titles and 27 World Series. The Dodgers have 25 NL championships, and the Cardinals have been victors in 11 World Series. The Yankees have been around since 1903, when they were the Highlanders, in the most famous city in the world, which provides them with the greatest financial support that any sports team receives. The Yankees were the first team to wear stripes on their uniform and they have kept the order from outside the wild hair, the beards or you don’t play with them. Now they haven’t won the World Series since 2009 (to the Phillies). But they are the only ones who have won four in a row, 1936-1939; and five in a row, 1949-1953. Honestly, there are plenty of reasons. And as Marco Antonio (Musiú) de la Cavalerie said …: “The World Series without the Yankees, does not taste like the World Series.”

Dear fellow journalist Richard Araujo, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks…: “About the extra innings, and the bonus runner at second base. If the visiting team has more than one run advantage in the second inning of the 10th inning, why help the home team with a runner in second? And if so, and the visitor’s advantage is four runs; Does it count as a save for the pitcher who closes with a four-run lead, since there is a runner on second, and the pitcher has to make all three outs for his team to win?

Friend Rich…: The only reason for this nonsense is to please the broadcasters, trying to avoid the extra long innings… And the reliever has credited saved.

David Baralt, from Bakersfield, California, thinks and asks…: “I have observed that badly fielded hits are scored as hits, favoring the batter and the fielder, while hurting the pitcher. Have official scorers changed their criteria for deciding what is a hit or miss, compared to the 1950s to the 1990s?

Friend Devé…: Nothing has changed. Nor does the desire of some to know more than the scorer, who is always one of the best journalists in the field.

Por qué los Yankees son Mundialmente famosos

“Yo no soy supersticioso porque eso produce mala suerte”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo. ¿En tu mensaje me dices desde cuál ciudad escribiste?

Héctor E. Sánchez, de West Palm Beach, pregunta…: “¿Por qué los Yankees son el equipo más popular del mundo del deporte?”.

Amigo Jeity…: Han ganado 40 títulos de la Liga y 27 Series Mundiales. Los Dodgers tienen 25 campeonatos de la Nacional, y los Cardenales han sido triunfadores en 11 Series Mundiales. Los Yankees tienen como sede desde 1903, cuando eran los Higlanders, a la ciudad más famosa del mundo, la cual les brinda el respaldo económico mayor que reciba cualquier equipo deportivo. Fueron los Yankees el primer equipo en usar rayas en su uniforme y han mantenido la orden de fuera las melenas, las barbas o no juegas con nosotros. Ahora no ganan la Serie Mundial desde 2009 (a Phillies). Pero son los únicos que han ganado cuatro consecutivas, 1936-1939; y cinco en fila, 1949-1953. Honestamente, sobran motivos. Y como decía Marco Antonio (Musiú) de la Cavalerie…: “La Serie Mundial sin los Yankees, no sabe a Serie Mundial”.

El querido compañero periodista Richard Araujo, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta…: “Acerca del extra innings, y el corredor de regalo en segunda base. Si el equipo visitante tiene ventaja de más de una carrera en la segunda entrada del décimo inning, ¿por qué ayudar con un corredor en segunda al equipo de la casa? Y si es así, y la ventaja del visitante es de cuatro carreras; ¿cuenta como juego salvado para el lanzador que cierra con cuatro carreras de ventaja, ya que hay un corredor en segunda, y el pitcher tiene que hacer los tres outs para su equipo ganar?”.

Amigo Rich…: El único motivo de ese disparate es complacer a las televisoras, tratando de evitar los extra innings largos… Y sí se le acredita salvado al relevista.

David Baralt, de Bakersfield, California, opina y pregunta…: “He observado que batazos mal fildeados se anotan incogibles, favoreciendo al bateador y al fildeador, a la vez que se perjudica al pitcher. ¿Los anotadores oficiales han cambiado sus criterios para decidir qué es error o hit, en comparación a las décadas de los cincuentas a los noventas?”.

Amigo Devé…: Nada ha cambiado. Tampoco el deseo de algunos de saber más que el anotador, quien siempre es de los mejores periodistas de la especialidad.

