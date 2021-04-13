Sentenced to death they gambled for their lives – Sentenciados a muerte jugaban por sus vidas

“The love that animals give us is unconditional” … Pedro Sevcec.-

Today is Post Office Day and tomorrow is Wednesday as well.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Martiniano Zazueta, from Mazatlán, asks…: “Is Sergio Romo Mexican, as even journalists, storytellers and commentators claim?

Friend Ñaño…: Romo (Atléticos) is not a native of Mexico. He is from Brawley, California for 38 years, since he was born. He only speaks English and his passport is not Mexican but American.

Ronald Esis and his brother Renild, maracaiberos, write from Chia, Cundinamarca, Colombia, they say: “We remember with great honor the time we had the privilege of having breakfast with you in the newspaper“ La Verdad ”. I treasure our conversation about different baseball topics, which we like so much. We admire you, we have followed your television programs, the daily columns and your fine books ”.

Friends Nald and Chi…: Thank you very much. Greetings.

Óscar A. Sanabria, from Yaritagua, asks …: “Is it true that in the United States there was a team made up of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and death?”

Amigo Caro …: Not to life imprisonment. They were pure condemned to death, but as long as they remained on the roster, executions were postponed. It happened at the beginning of the 20th century, and they called them, “The Death Row All Stars”. They were in the Wyoming State Penitentiary, in the small town of Rawlins, and called “The Crossbar Hotel”. It is now a museum, visited by thousands of tourists.

Among those baseball prisoners there was a 28-year-old Mexican from Zacatecas, Roberto (Bobby) Guzmán, sentenced for assault, robbery and murder. One afternoon, the director of the jail, Felix Alston, informed him that due to his failures in the last two games he was out of the list, and that he would be executed the following week. Roberto couldn’t wait for that day. He committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell with strips that he made of joining sheets as a convict.

The idea for the team was Alston’s, because he was a baseball fan and an admirer of Ty Cobb.

Freddy R. Castillo V. from Trujillo, Peru, gives his opinion and asks…: “I agree, if in my country, Venezuela, they did not appreciate his library, well that he donated it to Mexicans. And surely you love both Venezuela and Mexico. I wish there were more Venezuelans like you. And one question, if José Altuve retired this year, in five more years he would be elevated to the Hall of Fame? ”

Friend EfeErre…: Altuve has only turned 30 years old and has played 10 seasons. Patience. Time will tell.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————————Español—————————-

Sentenciados a muerte jugaban por sus vidas

“El amor que nos brindan los animales es incondicional”… Pedro Sevcec.-

Hoy es Día del Correo y mañana miércoles también.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Martiniano Zazueta, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Es mexicano Sergio Romo, como afirman, incluso periodistas, narradores y comentaristas?

Amigo Ñaño…: Romo (Atléticos) no es nativo de México. Hace 38 años, desde que nació, que es de Brawley, California. Solo habla inglés y su pasaporte no es mexicano sino estadounidense.

Ronald Esis y su hermano Renild, maracaiberos, escriben desde Chía, Cundinamarca, Colombia, dicen: “Recordamos con mucho honor, la vez que tuvimos el privilegio de desayunar contigo en el diario “La Verdad”. Guardo como un tesoro nuestra conversación sobre distintos tópicos de béisbol, que tanto nos gusta. Te admiramos, hemos seguido tus programas de televisión, las columnas diarias y tus finísimos libros”.

Amigos Nald y Chi…: Muchas gracias. Saludos.

Óscar A. Sanabria, de Yaritagua, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que en Estados Unidos hubo un equipo integrado por presos condenados a prisión perpetua y a muerte?”.

Amigo Caro…: A prisión perpetua no. Eran puros condenados a muerte, pero mientras permanecieran en el róster, aplazaban las ejecuciones. Ocurrió a comienzos del Siglo XX, y los llamaban, “The Death Row All Stars” (El All Stars de la Fila de la Muerte). Estaban en la Wyoming State Penitentiary, en el pequeño poblado de Rawlins, y llamada “The Crossbar Hotel” (El Hotel de los Barrotes Cruzados). Es ahora es un museo, visitado por miles de turistas.

Entre aquellos presos peloteros hubo un mexicano de Zacatecas, Roberto (Bobby) Guzmán, de 28 años de edad, sentenciado por asalto, robo y homicidio. Una tarde, el director de la cárcel, Felix Alston, le informó que debido a sus fallas en los dos últimos juegos quedaba fuera del róster, y que sería ejecutado la siguiente semana. Roberto no pudo esperar ese día. Se suicidó ahorcándose él mismo al colgarse en su celda con tiras que hizo del unirme de presidiario.

La idea del equipo fue de Alston, porque era fanático el beisbol y admirador de Ty Cobb.

Freddy R. Castillo V. de Trujillo, Perú, opina y pregunta…: “Estoy de acuerdo, si en mi país, Venezuela, no apreciaron su biblioteca, bien que la donara a los mexicanos. Y seguro que usted ama tanto a Venezuela como a México. Ojalá hubieran más venezolanos como usted. Y una pregunta, ¿si José Altuve se retirara este año, en cinco años más sería elevado al Hall de a Fama?”.

Amigo EfeErre…: Altuve solo ha cumplido 30 años y ha jugado 10 temporadas. Paciencia. Tiempo al tiempo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

