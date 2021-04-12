The Letters from the Beyond.- From Esteban Bellán to Juan Puello / Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Esteban Bellán para Juan Puello

“As always, the urgent does not leave us time for the important” … Mafalda.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mr. Baseball Commissioner for Latin America …:

By the way, you continue to call yourself “president of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation.” And Mexico, Panama and Colombia?

But it is not because of that historical error of yours that I am writing to you, but to remind you that on May 12, a month from now, it will be 150 years since I played for the first time in the Major Leagues; and on the ninth, it will be 150 years since I signed with the Troy Haymakers, to be part of the first Big League in history, the National Association.

I hope you understand how in this more after no one cares about memories, or tributes, or anything like that. But I do believe it in the obligation to promote the game, for that they pay him, instead of fighting with the Cuban baseball authorities for a loose tongue without control.

In other words, as will a century and a half after that event, which was the beginning of the history of so many hundreds of Latin American bigleaguers, it is a good opportunity to, for example, declare May Baseball Month in Latin America; or that all the professional baseball championships in Mexico, Panama, Domincana, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela, are called Troy Haymakers.

I understand that that will cause some work on your part, and you are never willing to work for baseball, unless, publicly, a poor dead man like me, suggests it to you. But it is just an idea, so that at least the public knows what should have been done and what you did not.

I do not deserve any tribute. When I was in my 21 years, I was the first Spanish-speaking in the majors, but not of quality both at bat and defense (I played third base), it left a lot to be desired. I informed him that at that time the gloves were not yet known, we played barehanded. But there were many better than me.

If I have any merit in baseball, it has been the founder of the first team in Latin America, Havana, for which I played as a receiver; the club that together with Almendares, starred in the best of Cuba in baseball.

In case you heed my suggestion, I won’t win anything. If you DO NOT attend to it, baseball will lose a good promotional opportunity, and you will lose the chance to ever work for our game.

Despite how you are with baseball, I wish you the best of the best now and always, because that’s how good people we are in this More Here.

Esteban.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Esteban Bellán para Juan Puello

“Como siempre, lo urgente no nos deja tiempo para lo importante”… Mafalda.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Sr. Comisionado del Beisbol para Latinoamérica…:

Por cierto Ud. sigue haciéndese llamar “presidente de la Confederación de Beisbol del Caribe” ¿Y México, Panamá y Colombia?.

Pero no es por ese error histórico suyo que le escribo, sino para recordarle que el 12 de mayo, dentro de un mes, hará 150 años que jugué por primera vez en Grandes Ligas; y el nueve, hará 150 años de cuando firmé con los Troy Haymakers, para ser parte de primera Liga Grande en la historia, la National Association.

Espero que Ud. comprenda cómo en este Más Acá a nadie le importan los recuerdos, ni los homenajes, ni nada de eso. Pero sí lo creo en la obligación de promover el juego, para eso le pagan, en vez de estarse peleando con las autoridades del beisbol de Cuba por lengua suelta sin control.

Es decir, como hará Siglo y medio de aquel hecho, que fue el comienzo de la historia de tantos centenares de bigleaguers latinoamericanos, es una buena oportunidad para, por ejemplo, declarar a mayo Mes del Beisbol en Latinoamérica; o que todos los campeonatos de beisbol profesional en México, Panamá, Domincana, Puerto Rico, Colombia y Venezuela, se llamen Troy Haymakers.

Comprendo que eso provocará algún trabajo de su parte, y Ud. nunca está dispuesto a trabajar por el beisbol, menos si, públicamente, un pobre muerto como yo, se lo sugiere. Pero es una idea nada más, para que al menos el público sepa lo que se debió hacer y no lo hizo Ud.

Yo no merezco homenaje alguno. Cuando estaba en mis 21 años, fui el primero de habla hispana en Grandes Ligas, pero no de calidad tanto al bate como a la defensiva (jugué en tercera base), dejaba mucho qué desear. Le informo que en aquella época no se conocían aún los guantes, jugábamos a mano limpia. Pero había muchos mejores que yo.

Si tengo algún mérito en el beisbol, ha sido el de fundador del primer equipo en Latinoamérica, el Habana, para el cual jugué como receptor; el club que junto con el Almendares, protagonizó lo mejor de Cuba en la pelota.

En caso de que atienda a mi sugerencia, no ganaré nada. En caso de que NO la atienda, perderá el béisbol una buena oportunidad de promoción, y Ud. perderá el chance de trabajar alguna vez por nuestro juego.

A pesar de como es Ud. para con el beisbol, le deseo lo mejor de lo mejor ahora y siempre, porque así de buena gente somos en este Más Acá.

Esteban.

