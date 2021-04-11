deGrom ties career high K’s, but Mets bats silent

deGrom K's 14 but Mets bats don't help. (Photo George Napolitano - Latino Sports)

Flushing, NY: The day was cloudy and grey. The sun was not shining like it was for the Mets home opener. Already you knew this was not going to be a good day for baseball. However, the sun surprised and eventually melted the clouds to give the eight thousand plus Mets fans another beautiful day of baseball.

However, the clouds might have disappeared, but they seemed to just surround the entire Mets players when it came to their offense. The only shining moment in this second Mets – Marlins game was one player, Jacob deGrom in his season debut. deGrom pitched six beautiful innings, he recorded two hits, one a homerun to the Marlins rookie, Jazz Chisholm. He left the game matching his career high fourteen strikeouts. The only highlight for Mets fans was watching deGrom try and break his record with one more strikeout in his last inning when he ran two Marlin batters to two strikes but could not get that allusive number fifteen. If that was disappointing it could not be more disappointing for deGrom to lose a game, he dominated and now be 0-1 despite an incredible 0.64 ERA through two starts.

The Mets had several opportunities to win this game for deGrom. From the beginning they had opportunities to score. In the first inning, Brandon Nimmo led off with a double, they put runners in the corners with no outs. However, they blew that opportunity when Francisco Lindor was caught stealing second, and both Conforto and Alonzo struck out.

Edwin Díaz came in to hold the Marlins down, but unfortunately, he could not, and they scored another two runs making the score 3 – 0 for what many hoped would be another miracle come from behind victory with the heart of the Mets batting order coming up in the bottom of the ninth. However, the clouds would never lift from Lindor, Conforto and Alonzo who failed to get on base, or score any runs to change the outcome of a very disappointing Mets loss.