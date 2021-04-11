Codi Béllinger 2021 Lou Gehrig in 1931 – Codi Béllinger 2021 Lou Gehrig en 1931

“The girls who have flys in their blue jeans, how and what do they use them for?” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -We had agreed that Codi Béllinger (Dodgers), in the opening game, took the ball, but they credited him with a single because, in his trot, he surpassed a runner between first and second .

Nothing new under the sun. Also Lou Gehrig, 90 years ago now, had a homerun on a triple, because he overtook Babe Ruth between third and home.

How is it possible that big leaguers of this quality make such mistakes?

They went for different reasons. Even Gehrig’s thing happened at the end of that 1931 season and it cost him not to be the sole home run champion that year.

In play against the Senators at Yankee Stadium, Ruth was on first base on a single when Gehrig hit the ball over the righfield fences. The Babe trotted slowly. And Gehrig a little faster and, as was his custom after every home run, face down, as if he wanted to see his feet. That’s why he didn’t see Ruth between third and home, and he passed him. Out by Rules Lou Gehrig, is credited triple, because he had passed for third when the infraction, and run scored for Babe Ruth.

Epilogue…: Gehrig hit 47 home runs in 1931, but because of this case, he ended up tied with El Babe at 46.

It was the second of three batting leads by Gehrig. Three years later, in 1934, he dispatched 49, and in 1936, another 49. Ruth then, 36 years old, and in his last season with the Yankees, could not go beyond 22.

The Dodgers thing was confusion. In Denver, it was Justin Turner in first and Béllinger hit the ball through the leftfield. Turner thought that Raimel Tapia had caught the ball and returned to first, while Béllinger continued trotting, but already out by Rule, he was credited with a single. Turner Scored the run… That’s Life!

For the asspicuous.- Here’s a gift for the legion of asspicky fevers…: In just 18 years as a bigleaguer, Luis Aparicio was taken to 13 All-Star Games. Omar Vizquel was invited only three, even though he appeared in six more seasons, 24.

And Luis was in all nine innings of the 1959 All-Star Game, with Casey Stengel as manager, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. He also was in all 12 innings in the 1970 one, at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, with manager Earl Weaver. Luis was the leadoff and only one more remained in action for the 12 innings, first baseman Carl Yastrzemski… How true, dear Sancho!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Codi Béllinger 2021 Lou Gehrig en 1931

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Habíamos quedado en que Codi Béllinger (Dodgers), en el juego inaugural, sacó la bola, pero le acreditaron sencillo porque, en su trote, sobrepasó a un corredor entre primera y segunda.

Nada nuevo bajo el sol. También a Lou Gehrig, hace ahora 90 años, le convirtieron un jonrón en triple, porque adelantó a Babe Ruth entre tercera y home.

¿Cómo es posible que bigleaguers de esta calidad incurran en tales errores?

Fueron por motivos diferentes. Incluso lo de Gehrig ocurrió al final de aquella temporada de 1931 y le costó no ser campeón único en jonrones ese año.

En juego frente a los Senadores, en Yankee Stadium, Ruth estaba en primera base por sencillo, cuando Gehrig disparó batazo sobre las bardas del righfield. El Babe trotó lentamente. Y Gehrig un poco más rápido y, como era su costumbre tras cada jonrón, con la cara hacia abajo, como si quería verse los pies. Por eso no vio a Ruth entre tercera y home, y lo pasó. Out por Reglas Lou Gehrig, se le acredita triple, porque había pasado por tercera cundo la infracción, y carrera anotada para Babe Ruth.

Epílogo…: Gehrig sacó 47 jonrones en 1931, pero debido a este caso, terminó empatado con El Babe con 46.

Fue el segundo de tres lideratos de bateo por Gehrig. Tres años después, en 1934, despachó 49, y en 1936, otros 49. Ruth entonces, ya de 36 años, y en su última temporada con los Yankees, no pudo pasar de los 22.

Lo de los Dodgers fue confusión. En Denver, estaba Justin Turner en primera y Béllinger sacó la bola por el leftfield. Turner pensó que Raimel Tapia había atrapado la bola y se devolvió a primera, mientras Béllinger seguía trotando, pero ya out por Regla, le acreditaron sencillo. Carrera anotada por Turner… ¡Así es la vida!

Para la culopicancia.- He aquí un regalito para la legión de fiebrúos culopicosos…: En solo 18 años de bigleaguer, Luis Aparicio fue llevado a 13 Juegos de Estrellas. A Omar Vizquel, lo invitaron solo a tres, aún cuando apareció en seis temporadas más, 24.

Y Luis estuvo en los nueve innings del Juego de Estrellas de 1959, con Casey Stengel de mánager, en el Forbes Field de Pittsburgh. También en los 12 innings en el de 1970, en Riverfront Stadium de Cincinnati, con el manager Earl Weaver. Luis fue primer bate y solo uno más permaneció en acción los 12 Capítulos, el primera base Carl Yastrzemski… ¡Cuánta verdad, querido Sancho!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

