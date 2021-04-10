Let’s celebrate for the history of baseball – Vamos a celebrar por la historia del beisbol

“In my time we used to read” The Sporting News “in Major League clubhouses … Now what they read is” The Wall Street Journal “… Juan Marichal.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Baseball anniversaries these days …:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, April 10, 60 years ago in 1961, the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota to be the Twins, at the same time that they inaugurated another team in the capital, known as the New Senators.

Tomorrow, April 11, will be the 55th anniversary of the debut of the first black umpire in the Major Leagues, Emmett Ashford, which occurred in the opening game in Washington in 1966. He has been one of the most colorful, fun and successful umpires in history . He remained in the American League until 1970. He died of a heart attack in 1980.

October 15 will be the 165th anniversary, because it was in 1856, when Henry Chadwick, a native English journalist, who wrote about cricket, saw his first baseball game, between New York Gotham and the Eagle, facing each other at Elysian Field, in West Hoboken, New Jersey. Henry fell in love with baseball with such enthusiasm that he set about writing about it, and modifying and creating Rules that improved competition, which is why he was called, The Father of Baseball.

In a few days, on May 12, it will be 150 years since in 1871, the Cuban Esteban Bellán, third baseman for the Troy Haymaker of New York, was the first Spanish-speaking player to play in the Major Leagues. On that date they inaugurated the National Association. La Peña Martín Dihigo, from Havana, as reported by Dr. Ramón García, will celebrate this anniversary in a big way.

During this year’s postseason, Oct. 13, it will be a century ago that, in 1921, the Yankees first appeared in the World Series, and it was also Babe Ruth’s first. They lost that time and also the one in 1922, both to the Giants. In 1923 and against the Giants themselves, they won the first of the 27 Series they have conquered. They had opened Yankee Stadium, after using the Giants’ Polo Grounds as their home club.

On September 16, “Ultimas Noticias” (Venezuela’s first tabloid) will turn 80 years old. This newspaper that inaugurated modern journalism in the country.

It will also make 80 years of the feat of the heroes of ’41. On October 22, 1941, they were titled champions in the IV World Series of Amateur Baseball, in Havana, so it is due to them that Venezuela is the only baseball country in South America.

-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español————————–

Vamos a celebrar por la historia del beisbol

“En mi época leíamos en los clubhouses de Grandes Ligas “The Sporting News”… Ahora lo que leen es “The Wall Street Journal”… Juan Marichal.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Aniversarios del beisbol en estos días…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, 10 de abril hace 60 años que en 1961, los Senadores de Washington se mudaron a Minnesota para ser los Twins, al mismo tiempo que inauguraban en la capital otro equipo, conocido como los Nuevos Senadores.

Mañana, 11 de abril, será el aniversario 55 del debut del primer umpire negro en Grandes Ligas, Emmett Ashford, ocurrido en el juego inaugural en Washington, en 1966. Ha sido uno de los umpires más vistosos, divertidos y acertados de la historia. Permaneció la Liga Americana hasta 1970. Murió de un infarto en 1980.

El 15 de octubre será el aniversario 165, porque fue en 1856, cuando Henry Chadwick, periodista nativo de Ingleterra, que escribía sobre cricket, vio su primer juego de beisbol, entre New York Gotham y el Eagle, enfrentados en el Elysian Field, de West Hoboken, New Jersey. Henry se enamoró del beisbol con tal entusiasmo, que se dedicó a escribir sobre él, y a modificar y crear Reglas que mejoraron la competencia, por lo que fue llamado, El Padre del Beisbol.

Dentro de unos días, el 12 de mayo, hará 150 años que en 1871, el cubano Esteban Bellán, tercera base de los Troy Haymaker, de Nueva York, fue el primero de habla hispana en jugar en Grandes Ligas. En esa fecha inauguraron la National Asscociation. La Peña Martín Dihigo, de La Habana, como lo informa el doctor Ramón García, celebrará en grande este aniversario.

Durante la postemporada de este año, el 13 de octubre, hará un Siglo que, en 1921, los Yankees aparecieron por primera vez en la Serie Mundial, y también era la primera de Babe Ruth. Perdieron esa vez y también la de 1922, ambas frente a los Gigantes. En 1923 y frente a los mismos Gigantes, ganaron la primera de las 27 Series que han conquistado. Habían inaugurado Yankee Stadium, tras usar el Polo Grounds, de los Gigantes, como home club.

El 16 de septiembre, “Ultimas Noticias” (primer tabloide de Venezuela), cumplirá 80 años. Este diario que inauguró el periodismo moderno en el país.

También hará 80 años de la hazaña de los héroes del ´41. El 22 de octubre de 1941, se titularon campeones en la IV Serie Mundial de Beisbol Aficionado, en La Habana, por lo que a ellos se debe que Venezuela sea el único país beisbolero de Sur América.

-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5