Odor is not wanted by the Yankees or Rangers – A Odor no lo quieren ni Yankees ni Rangers

"At any price, health is very cheap" … Dr. José Gregorio Hernández.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – No one wants Rougned.- The 27-year-old Maracaibero, Rougned Odor, is not wanted by the Yankees, who acquired him in exchange for two of the minors who are not prospects, nor the Rangers, that came out of it, committing to pay 30 million dollars of the 37 of the contract until 2023. The collaborator of this column, Héctor Sánchez, found all this, in a note from Chris Cwik, from “Yahoo Sports”.

Cwik says the most remarkable thing about the change is that Odor had to shave off the ugly, filthy beard he sported to accommodate the Yankees’ grooming and good looks policy.

Odor is identified as a second baseman, but he’s fatal defensively, and hitting just 237 in his seven seasons up and his power is lower, with 146 home runs. However, he has received in the Major Leagues, until 2020, $35 million 203 thousand 217 dollars. Consider Cwik, that the buttocks of Odor, the darling, will get very hot on the bench, because he will be sitting a lot … That’s life!

Necessary resilience.- Today more than ever, all humanity, the entire world (excuse the insistence), has to be resilient; and at the same time we are obliged to be combative. A country with all vaccinated is useless, if a little further there is another without vaccines. Also, in case you don’t remember, resilient is, of course, who has resilience. And resilience is “the ability to overcome adversity.” In other words, what allows the development of positive behaviors in the face of tragedies, threats and the deaths of close people ”. So let’s be resilient and combative.

** The Mets-National inaugural series, postponed because Washington team players tested positive for coronavirus, has been rescheduled by Major Legue Baseball. The opening game, which they were going to play on the first of this April, will be part of a double game, on June 19; the second meeting has been set for June 28, which was a day off for both teams; and the third will be part of another double game, on September 4… ** No umpire in history has had such a bad reputation as the Cuban Ángel Hernández. And on Tuesday, the Astros in Anaheim he made seven out of 10 bad call on pitches. A scandal!…

“Oooohh, cheers! … blessing of the rich and wealth of the poor” … Ben Johnson.-

“The healthy body is the lodging of the soul, but the diseased body is its prison” … Francis Bacon.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

