Resurrect pitcher’s Batting in the American League – Resucita el pitcher bateador en la LA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: A single pitcher, in 150 years of Major League Baseball, has been unanimously voted Most Valuable and also the Cy Young of his League. Do you remember who he was?

The Answer …: In 1968, Denny McLain (Tigers) won 31 games and lost six, with a 1.96 ERA, his team was League champion and World Series winner over the Cardinals. McLain received all the votes for Most Valuable and Cy Young, unique in history.

** They confirmed yesterday that Coors Field, Denver, home of the Rockies, will host the All-Star Game on July 13. It was going to be in Atlanta, but political problems raise fear of riots. One hundred million dollars, most of it via tourism, Atlanta ceases to receive for not having the event … ** At Dodger Stadium they will hold the All-Star Game 2022 … ** It has been 48 years since no pitcher in the American League was lined up to hit . But Japan’s Shohei Ohtani (Angels) appeared as second bat and pitcher, and homered. Ah good! when he doesn’t pitch, he’s designated and second bat …

** Only in baseball, which in addition to sports is a religion, do things like the East Division of the American League happen this year. Even before yesterday’s games, the Orioles, yeah, the Baltimoreans !!, were ahead, three won, two lost, tied with the Yankees and Blue Jays, and over the Red Sox and Rays, 2-3. The other five Divisions do, more or less, within the logical … ** Good that one of the Mets! In addition to the game schedule that they always give away at home club openings, tomorrow Friday afternoon they will also give each spectator, before the first game of the year at Citi Field, with the Marlins visiting, a mask against the coronavirus … ** By the way, the Mets ordered that all players and other people close to the roster be vaccinated … ** While the Nationals, due to their positive players, had only played twice, until yesterday … Take care, guys! …

————————————————–Español———————–

Resucita el pitcher bateador en la LA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la Semana…: Un solo lanzador, en 150 años de Grandes Ligas, ha sido elegido por unanimidad como El Más Valioso y también el Cy Young de su Liga. ¿Recuerda quién fue?

La Respuesta…: En 1968, Denny McLain (Tigres) ganó 31 juegos y perdió seis, con efectividad de 1.96, su equipo fue campeón de la Liga y ganador de la Serie Mundial sobre los Cardenales. McLain recibió todos los votos para Más Valioso y Cy Young, único en la historia.

** Confirmaron ayer que el Coors Field, de Denver, casa de los Rockies, será la sede del Juego de Estrellas, el 13 de julio. Iba a ser en Atlanta, pero problemas políticos hacen temer disturbios. Cien millones de dólares, la mayor parte vía turismo, deja de percibir Atlanta por no tener el evento… ** En el Dodger Stadium realizarán el Juego de Estrellas 2022… ** Hacía 48 años que ningún pitcher de la Liga Americana era alineado para batear. Pero el japonés, Shohei Ohtani (Angelinos) apareció como segundo bate y lanzador, y conectó jonrón. ¡Ah, bueno! cuando él no lanza, es designado y segundo bate…

** Solo en el beisbol, que además de deporte es una religión, ocurren cosas como lo de la División Este de la Liga Americana este año. Hasta antes de los juegos de ayer, los Orioles, ¡sííí, los de Báltimore!!, iban adelante, tres ganados dos perdidos, empatados con Yankees y Blue Jays, y sobre Medias Rojas y Rays, 2-3. Las otras cinco Divisiones sí van, más o menos, dentro de lo lógico… ** ¡Buena esa de los Mets! Además del calendario de juegos que siempre obsequian en las inauguraciones de home club, mañana viernes en la tarde regalarán también a cada espectador, antes del primer juego del año en Citi Field, con los Marlins de visita, una mascarilla contra el coronavirus … ** Por cierto, los Mets ordenaron que se dejaran vacunar todos los peloteros y demás personas allegadas al róster… ** Mientras los Nationals, debido a sus jugadores positivos, solo habían jugados dos veces, hasta ayer… ¡Cuídense, muchachones!…

