No Mexican in the Hall of Fame – Ningún mexicano en el Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day. In your message please tell me from which city you write?

Samuel Rivadavia, from Mazatlán, asks…: “How is it possible that Mexico does not have a single player in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, if there have been Mexicans of the height of Melo Almada, Teodoro Higuera, Vinicio Castillo and Fernando Valenzuela? ”.

Friend Sam…: Very good players, but none out of the ordinary, they didn’t have 10 brilliant seasons, they weren’t the best in their position, they didn’t receive 75% of the votes.

Alfonso Inzunza, de los Mochis, asks …: “Which teams won the first 10 World Series of the current sequence, since 1903?”

Friend Fonchi…: Pilgrims, today the Red Sox; Giants, White Sox, Cubs, Cubs, Pirates, Athletics, Athletics, Red Sox.

Franco Staggioni, of Valencia, asks…: “What is credited if a batter who is intentionally walked is hit be a pitch?”

Friend Fran…: If he didn’t try to avoid the ball, it is a bad ball. If he did everything he could because he didn’t hit it, he goes to first base and dead ball. It depends on what you appreciate about the plate umpire.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “How many awards has Juan Vené received in his career as a sports journalist?”.

Friend Rubo …: I have not received many awards, nor do I look for them. However, there are four that I consider to be of importance, The Journalist of the Year, given to me by Commissioner Bowie Kühn; the tribute that the United States Congress paid me; elevation to the Venezuela Baseball Hall of Fame; and the inauguration of the Guadalajara stadium press box with my name.

Óscar Andrade, from Maracaibo, thinks…: “The decision to donate your library to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame was very successful, if Venezuela did not guarantee the care and protection that such an invaluable archive deserves.”

Manuel Moreno from Camuri Grande, asks …: “What was the first game of the season and of the World Series broadcast on television for the United States and also for Latin America?”

Friend Manolo…: First televised game of the season, was the one of the 26 of August of 1939, Reds-Dodgers… In World Series, the first of the one of 1947, Dodgers-Yankees; and in Latin America, live for Cuba, on October 1955, Dodgers-Yankees, the first of the World Series.

Ningún mexicano en el Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo. ¿En tu mensaje me dices desde cuál ciudad escribiste?

Samuel Rivadavia, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Cómo es posible que México no tenga ni un pelotero en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, si ha habido mexicanos de la altura de Melo Almada, Teodoro Higuera, Vinicio Castillo y Fernando Valenzuela?”.

Amigo Sam…: Muy buenos peloteros, pero ninguno fuera de serie, no tuvieron 10 temporadas brillantes, no fueron los mejores de su posición, no recibieron en 75% de los votos.

Alfonso Inzunza, de los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles equipos ganaron las primeras 10 Series Mundiales de la actual secuencia, desde 1903?”.

Amigo Fonchi…: Peregrinos, hoy Medias Rojas; Gigantes, Medias Blancas, Cachorros, Cachorros, Piratas, Atléticos, Atléticos, Medias Rojas.

Franco Staggioni, de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Qué se acredita si un bateador a quien están dándole base intencional, recibe un pelotazo?”.

Amigo Fran…: Si no trató de evitar la pelota, es bola mala. Si hizo todo lo posible porque no lo golpeara, va a primera base y bola muerta. Depende de lo que aprecie del umpire de home.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos premios ha recibido Juan Vené en su carrera como periodista deportivo?”.

Amigo Rubo…: No he recibido muchos premios, ni los busco. Sin embargo, hay cuatro que considero de importancia, El Periodista del Año, que me entregó el comisionado Bowie Kühn; el tributo que me rindió el Congreso de Estados Unidos; la elevación al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de Venezuela; y la inauguración del palco de la prensa del estadio de Guadalajara con mi nombre.

Óscar Andrade, de Maracaibo, opina…: “Muy acertada la decisión de donar su biblioteca al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de México, si en Venezuela no garantizaban el cuidado y la protección que merece tan invaluable archivo”.

Manuel Moreno de Camuri Grande, pregunta…: “¿Cual fue el primer juego de temporada y de Serie Mundial transmitido por televisión para Estados Unidos y también para Latino América?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Primer juego de temporada televisado, fue el del 26 de agosto de 1939, Rojos-Dodgers… En Series Mundiales, el primero de la de 1947, Dodgers-Yankees; y en Latinoamérica, en directo para Cuba, el de octubre de 1955, Dodgers-Yankees, el primero de la Serie Mundial.

