The Letters from the Hereafter – From Henry Chadwick to the US Congress * Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Henry Chadwick al Congreso de USA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My esteemed 535 United States Congressmen (435 representatives and 100 senators)…: As the first journalist dedicated to baseball, author of some Rules and modifier of others, I remain concerned in this More Here, for how much happens to this sport. When on April 20, 1908, divine justice brought me to these estates, there was a steady, remarkable powerful progress, with the advent of peace between the two Major Leagues that still function.

But now, everything threatens the ball game, even you. Maybe rightly, maybe without it. Do not know.

The multimillions of television have infected the roots of the game, via commissioner Rob Manfred and accomplices … The absence of black Americans on the Major League Baseball rosters is an injustice … A boy, polluted by the environment, retires in his youth and conditions, just after three seasons up, protesting how the game and the show are currently run. I mean 28-year-old pitcher Ty Buttrey of the Angels, who manager Joe Maddon said he needs, so he would welcome him with open arms, if he keeps playing.

And now you, the respectable gentlemen of Congress, are encouraged to eliminate Major League Baseball’s protection under the Antitrust Act, in force since 1922, in punishment for eliminating Atlanta as the venue for this year’s All-Star Game. In other words, tomorrow one, two, three or more Major Leagues could be launched into the business. And with the waste of millions of dollars that we live, thanks to television, these new attempts will swarm.

Four of you spearheaded the idea of ​​removing Major League Baseball’s antitrust protection, Jeff Duncan, from South Carolina; Chip Roy, from Texas; Mike Lee from Utah and Marco Rubio from Florida.

“A monopoly (from the Greek μόνοϛ mónos ‘one’ and πωλέιν pōléin ‘sell’) is a situation of legal privilege in which there is a producer or economic agent (monopolist) who has great market power and is the only one in an industry given that it has a specific product, good, resource or service ”.

Thanks to you, I now remember Walter J. Dilbeck, the gentleman from Evansville, who fought between 1966 and 1969 to make the Global League work. The protection of the Elderly before the Antitrust Law crushed the project.

I have always believed that baseball is immortal. But today I wonder, is it true?

Hugs, lads … Henry.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Henry Chadwick al Congreso de USA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis apreciados 535 congresistas de Estados Unidos (435 representantes y 100 senadores)…: Como primer periodista dedicado al beisbol, autor de algunas Reglas y modificador de otras, permanezco preocupado en este Más Acá, por cuanto le ocurre a este deporte. Cuando el 20 de abril de 1908 la justicia divina me trajo a estos predios, se vivía un progreso firme, notable poderoso, con el advenimiento de la paz entre las dos Ligas Grandes que aún funcionan.

Pero ahora, todo amenaza al juego de pelota, incluso Uds. Quizá con razón, quizá sin ella. No lo se.

Los multimillones de la televisión han infectado las raíces del juego, vía comisionado Rob Manfred y cómplices… La ausencia de negros estadounidenses en los rósters de Grandes Ligas son una injusticia… Un muchado, contaminado por el ambiente se retira en plena juventud y condiciones, apenas después de tres temporadas arriba, protestando por cómo se maneja actualmente el juego y el espectáculo. Me refiero al lanzador de 28 años, Ty Buttrey, de los Angelinos, de quien dijo el mánager Joe Maddon, que lo necesita, por lo que lo recibiría con los brazos abiertos, si sigue jugando.

Y ahora Uds, los respetables caballeros del Congreso, se animan a eliminarle a las Grandes Ligas la protección ante la Ley Antitrust, vigente desde 1922, en castigo por haber eliminado a Atlanta como sede del Juego de Estrellas de este año. O sea, que mañana podrían lanzarse al negocio, una, dos, tres o más Grandes Ligas. Y con el despilfarro de millones de dólares que se vive, gracias a la televisión, pulularán esas nuevas intentonas.

Cuatro de Uds. encabezan la idea de eliminarle la protección ante la Antitrust a las Grandes Ligas, Jeff Duncan, de Carolina del Sur; Chip Roy, de Texas; Mike Lee, de Utah y Marco Rubio, de Florida.

“Un monopolio (del griego μόνοϛ mónos ‘uno’ y πωλέιν pōléin ‘vender’) es una situación de privilegio legal en la cual existe un productor o agente económico (monopolista) que posee un gran poder de mercado y es el único en una industria dada que posee un producto, bien, recurso o servicio determinado”.

Gracias a Uds. recuerdo ahora a Walter J. Dilbeck, el caballero de Evansville, que luchó entre 1966 y 1969 para poner a funcionar la Liga Global. La protección de las Mayores ante la Ley Antitrust aplastó el proyecto.

Siempre he creído que el béisbol es inmortal. Pero hoy día me pregunto, ¿será cierto?

Abrazos, muchachones… Henry.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

