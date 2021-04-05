Roll that falls foul but is sentenced fair – Roletazo que cae foul pero se sentencia fair

“Stunned …: An important part of the body of a person who is swimming seated” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day and tomorrow will be Wednesday as well. In your message tell me from which city you write?

Raúl Peña R. from Ensenada, asks … “What should they sentence when a ground ball to third rebounds before the base, goes over the pad, without making contact with it, and is going to land on foul ground?”

Amigo Rulo …: The leader of the umpires of Latin America, Juan Loayza, tells me that this is fair ball.

Eiler J. Pérez, from Carora, asks …: “Will David Price be able to receive the Dodgers World Series ring, without having thrown a single inning in 2020, and all players receive World Series rings?”

Friend Ei… They gave it to him. That is decided by the executives of the organization, and it is customary for all players to obtain such a ring. They also give it to the staff of the team.

José de J. Inciarte, from Obregón, asks …: “Why, being so thorough, you do not publish the names of the scouts who have breakfast with you in” El Camarón Borracho “, and they inform him so many things?”

Friend Jota Jota…: Scouts are extremely trusted employees of the teams, and in most cases they speak of players from other organizations. They rightly ask me to omit their names.

Críspulo Gutiérrez N. from Valencia, protests and asks…: “It seems to me another scoundrel of yours against Venezuela. Why did you donate your library to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame and not to your country, how well it works in this city and to which you have been elevated? True, you love Mexico more than your native country. You should be a shame ”.

Friend Cris…: Control your emotions. Find out first and give your opinion later. When I was elevated to the Valencia Hall of Fame, I announced that I was donating my library to that institution. And from there they came to organize the shipment. But those who made that trip thought that they had nowhere to put it, that they had thought it was something small. The books, photos and other pieces transported to Monterrey, were thousand 50 kilos. With me there are still about 300 kilos of books that my wife and children will send to Mexico as soon as I die. There they have built a special room for the library, two librarians of the best in the Republic, they have organized all the material very professionally. And yes, I adore Mexico, because I feel that Mexicans love me very much. “Love with love is paid.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Roletazo que cae foul pero se sentencia fair

“Anonadado…: Parte importante del cuerpo de una persona que va nadando sentada”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo y mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿En tu mensaje me dices desde cuál ciudad escribes?

Raúl Peña R. de Ensenada, pregunta… “¿Qué deben sentenciar cuando un roletazo por tercera rebota antes de la base, pasa por encima de la almohadilla, sin hacer contacto con ella, y va a caer en terreno foul?”.

Amigo Rulo…: El jerarca de los umpires de Latinoamérica, Juan Loayza, me indica que eso es fair ball.

Eiler J. Pérez, de Carora, pregunta….: “¿David Price podrá recibir el anillo de Serie Mundial de los Dodgers, sin haber lanzado ni un solo inning en 2020, y todos los jugadores reciben anillos de Serie Mundial?”.

Amigo Ei… Se lo entregaron. Eso lo deciden los ejecutivos de la organización, y es costumbre que todos los peloteros obtengan tal sortija. Igualmente la entregan al personal alrededor del equipo.

José de J. Inciarte, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Por qué, siendo tan minucioso, no publica los nombres de los scouts que desayunan con Ud. en “El Camarón Borracho”, y le informan tantas cosas?”.

Amigo Jota Jota…: Los scouts son empleados de extrema confianza de los equipos, y en la mayoría de los casos hablan de peloteros de otras organizaciones. Ellos me piden, con razón, que omita sus nombres.

Críspulo Gutiérrez N. de Valencia, protesta y pregunta…: “Me parece otra canallada suya contra Venezuela. ¿Por qué donó su biblioteca al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de México y no al de su país, que tan bien funciona en esta ciudad y al cual Ud ha sido elevado?. Cierto, quiere más a México que su Patria nativa. Ud. es una vergüenza”.

Amigo Cris…: Controla tus emociones. Infórmate primero y opina después. Cuando me elevaron al Salón de la Fama de Valencia, anuncié que donaba mi biblioteca a esa institución. Y de allá vinieron para organizar el envío. Pero quienes hicieron ese viaje, opinaron que no tenían dónde ponerla, que habían pensado era algo pequeño. Los libros, fotos y otras piezas transportadas a Monterrey, fueron mil 50 kilos. Conmigo quedan aún unos 300 kilos de libros que mi esposa y mis hijos enviarán a México en cuanto yo muera. Allá han construido un local especial para la biblioteca, dos bibliotecarios de los mejores de la República, han organizado muy profesionalmente todo el material. Y sí, adoro a México, porque siento que los mexicanos me quieren mucho. “Amor con amor se paga”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

