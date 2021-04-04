A Single Black USA on the Yankees Roster – Un solo negro USA en róster de los Yankees

“The best way to predict the future is to create it” … Peter F. Druncker.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Valencian southpaw Eduardo Rodríguez (Red Sox) successfully recovers from his tired arm. Manager Alex Cora expects him to reappear on the mound during the week ahead… ** While across the United States there is notable unrest and much action in favor of racial integration, on the Yankees’ 26 roster this year, there is only one black native of the United States, outfielder Aaron Hicks. Another similar to black is Giancarlo Stanton, but he is mulatto. That’s how rare they are in all 30 teams. Yes, there are other black Yankees in uniform, but they are Latin American. Something has to be done, Rob Manfred! … ** Gentlemen, we are 74 years from that day, when Jackie Robinson appeared at Ebetts Field, uniformed with the Dodgers … ** Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), black beard, Blonde hair turned into little clinejitas, he hit the most violent hit Gerrit has allowed. (Nat King) Cole. It was a line, over the head of the same pitcher, who hit in centerfield, after flying at 114.1 miles per hour …

** Francisco Lindor (Mets), will begin collecting his 34 million 100 thousand dollars next year. In 2021 he will have to settle for the 22 million 300 thousand that he drags from his contract with the Indians. That puts him at the bottom of the 30 highest paid … ** The highest paid this time is still Mike Trout (Angels), 37 million 100 thousand, followed by Gerrit Cole (Yankees), 36 million; Jacob deGrom (Mets), $ 36 million; Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), 35 million; the thirteenth on this list is Miguel Cabrera (Tigres), who will collect 30 million; and he is the highest paid of the natives of Latin America, tied with Albert Pujols, who will be paid the same… ** Do not expect that the newspaper “The Boston Globe” will ever publish something negative about the Red Sox. The owner of that newspaper, John Henry, is also the owner of the team … And “to whom God gives it, may Saint Peter tell him, or kay, boy!” …

** It has not been decided which will host the 2021 All-Star Game, on Tuesday, July 13, after it was decided not to hold it in Atlanta for fear of riots, due to the political situation in the city. But they told me yesterday that they are interested in organizing it, the Dodgers, the Mets, the Giants and the Nationals … It will dawn and we will see! …

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota", in "sport brings us together again".

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Un solo negro USA en róster de los Yankees

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El zurdo valenciano, Eduardo Rodríguez (Medias Rojas), se recupera exitosamente de su brazo cansado. El mánager, Alex Cora, espera que reaparezca sobre la lomita durante la semana que comienza… ** Mientras en todo Estados Unidos hay notable inquietud y mucha acción en favor de la integración racial, en el róster de los 26 de los Yankees este año, solo hay un negro nativo de Estados Unidos, el outfielder Aaron Hicks. Otro parecido a negro es Giancarlo Stanton, pero es mulato. Así de escasos están en todos los 30 equipos. Sí hay otros negros uniformados de Yankees, pero son latinoamericanos. ¡Algo hay que hacer, Rob Manfred!… ** Caballeros, estamos a 74 años de aquel día, cuando Jackie Róbinson apareció en Ebetts Field, uniformado con los Dodgers… ** Vladimir Guerrero hijo (Blue Jays), barba negra, melena rubia hecha clinejitas, conectó el batazo más violento que ha permitido Gerrit. (Nat King) Cole. Fue una línea, por encima de la cabeza del mismo pitcher, que cayó de hit en el centerfield, tras volar a 114.1 millas por hora…

** Francisco Lindor (Mets), comenzará a cobrar sus 34 millones 100 mil dólares el año que viene. En este 2021 tendrá que conformarse con los 22 millones 300 mil que arrastra de su contrato con los Indios. Eso lo ubica en el último lugar de los 30 mejor pagados… ** El de mayores honorarios esta vez sigue siendo Mike Trout (Angelinos), 37 millones 100 mil, seguido por Gerrit Cole (Yankees), 36 millones; Jaob deGrom (Mets), 36 millones; Nolan Arenado (Cardenales), 35 millones; el décimo tercero en esta lista es Miguel Cabrera (Tigres), quien cobrará 30 millones; y es el mejor pagado de los nativos de Latinoamérica, empatado con Albert Pujols, a quien le pagarán lo mismo… ** No esperen que el diario “The Boston Globe” publique alguna vez algo negativo de los Medias Rojas. El propietario de ese periódico, John Henry, es también dueño del equipo… ¡Y “a quien Dios se lo da, que San Pedro le diga, o kay, mozo!”…

** No se ha decidido cuál será la sede del Juego de Estrellas 2021, el martes 13 de julio, después que se decidió no celebrarlo en Atlanta por temor a disturbios, debido a la situación política de la ciudad. Pero me dijeron ayer que están interesados en organizarlo, los Dodgers, los Mets, Los Gigantes y los Nationals… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota", en "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

