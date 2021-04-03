MLB Players Born Outside of the 50 States Drop Slightly for 4th Straight Year

The following article by the Associated Press was republished by Latino Rebels and we are re-publishing becuase it has some interested stats on Latinos in baseball.
Every Boricua should question why are there more Cubans in baseball than from Puerto Rico? Especially when the USA has a blockade against Cuba and there is no relationship between these two countries. If Puerto Rico is “part of the U.S.” (a colony) and if Puerto Ricans loves and play baseball as much as every other baseball loving country, question why?
Anyway, that’s for another article, in the meantime read the article: LATINOS IN BASEBALL
