Miguel Cabrera explains the slide home run – Miguel Cabrera explica lo del jonrón con slide

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friends of Wikipedia…: For the second time I inform you…: They publish that in 2011, “Justin Verlánder won the Triple Crown in Batting”. I knew he pitched very well that year, but I didn’t know that at bat he would have been great as well.

I was wrong, I’m sorry.- Very grateful to my reader friends, Héctor Marcano, from Australia and Ramón P. Rodríguez P. from Mexico City. Very soon they corrected an unforgivable mistake. Another 32 did later as well. I published that Óscar Azócar was the first Venezuelan to play with the Yankees in 1990. But no, it was César (Papi) Tovar, in 1976, he appeared in 13 games with the Bombers, had six hits, hit 154 and retired on September 29. September of that year. He had turned 36 years old … Thank you, Héctor, Ramón and company.

** Miguel Cabrera and his slide at second, even though he had homered in Detroit, with the Indians on the road, was the most publicized of many Thursday starts. Because Cabrera is the only one in the 151-year history of Major League Baseball who has slipped on the second pad after serving the ball. And he explains why he did it…: “As everyone could appreciate, there was a very thick snowfall. I could see that the ball was going to the rightfield, but it was white and the snow white, I lost it, and I thought I was inside the stadium. That’s why I didn’t jog, but ran as hard as I could, and threw myself in second gear. When I got up and saw the umpires giving the home run signal, it was that I started to jog to home plate ”… Saaaaafe! …

** But that was not all. In Colorado, the Dodgers and Cody Bellinger lost a home run for running against the Rules. With Justin Turner at first base, Bellinger kicked the ball out of the leftfield. Turner thought that Raimel Tapia had caught the ball and returned to first, while Bellinger was still trotting, but out by Rule, and they credit him with a single. Run Scored by Turner …

** The Nationals tried yesterday to play this Saturday, with the Mets visiting, after they did not do so on Thursday because five of the team seem to have coronavirus and one more has been tested. They even talked about postponing the three-game series, to play it later. It will dawn and we will see! … ** The President, Joe Biden, said that the Rangers have irresponsible, when selling tickets to fill the Globe Life Field, more than 40 thousand people. He added…: “You should listen to Dr. Ánthony Fauci, the scientists and the experts”…

———————————————–Español————————-

Miguel Cabrera explica lo del jonrón con slide

“Cree en Dios, pero cierra con llave tu automóvil”… Dick Secades.- -o-o-o-o-o- Coral Gables,

Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigos de Wikipedia…: Por segunda vez les informo…: Publican que en 2011, “Justin Verlánder ganó la Triple Corona de Bateo”. Sabía que él lanzó muy bien ese año, pero no que también al bate hubiera sido sensacional. Me equivoqué, lo siento.- Muuuuuy agradecido de mis amigos lectores, Héctor Marcano, de Australia y Ramón P. Rodríguez P. de Ciudad de México. Muy pronto me corrigieron un error imperdonable. Otros 32 también lo hicieron más tarde. Publiqué que Óscar Azócar fue el primer venezolano en jugar con los Yankees en 1990. Pero no, fue César (Papi) Tovar, en 1976, apareció en 13 juegos con los Bombarderos, conectó seis hits, bateó para 154 y se retiró el 29 de septiembre de ese año. Había cumplido sus 36 de edad… Gracias, Héctor, Ramón y compañía.

** Miguel Cabrera y su slide en segunda, aún cuando había sacado jonrón en Detroit, con los Indios de visita, han sido el hecho más publicado de las muchas inauguraciones del jueves. Porque Cabrera es el único en la historia de 151 años de Grandes Ligas, que se ha deslizado sobre la segunda almohadilla tras sacar la bola. Y él explica por qué lo hizo…: “Como todos pudieron a apreciar, había una nevada muy tupida. Pude ver que la pelota iba hacia el rightfield, pero ella blanca y la nieve blanca, se me perdió, y creí que estaba dentro del estadio. Por eso fue que no troté, sino que corrí tan duro como pude, y me tiré en segunda. Cuando me incorporé y ví a los umpires dando la señal de jonrón, fue que comencé a trotar hasta home”… ¡Saaaaafe!…

** Pero eso no fue todo. En Colorado, los Dodgers y Cody Bellinger perdieron un jonrón por correr las contra las Reglas. Con Justin Turner en primera base, Bellinger sacó la bola por el leftfield. Turner pensó que Raimel Tapia había atrapado la bola y se devolvió a primera, mientras Bellinger seguía trotando, pero out por Regla, y le acreditan un sencillo. Carrera anotada por Turner… ** Los Nationals trataban ayer de jugar hoy sábado, con los Mets de visita, después que no lo hicieron el jueves porque cinco del equipo parecen tener coronavirus y a uno más se le ha comprobado. Hablaban hasta de posponer la serie de tres juegos, para jugarla más tarde. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** El Presidente, Joe Biden, dijo que los Rangers han irresponsables, al vender boletos para llenar el Globe Life Field, más de 40 mil personas. Agregó…: “Deberían oír al doctor Ánthony Fauci, a los científicos y a los expertos”… -o-o-o- Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú. jbeisbol5@aol.com @juanvene5

