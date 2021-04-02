OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURED 256 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS

28.3% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 20 Countries and Territories

A total of 256 players represented 20 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2021 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 256 international players marks the third-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters) and 2017 (259).

The 256 players born outside the U.S. (28.3%) come from a pool of 906 players (780 active 26-man roster players and 126 Major League players on injured, restricted or paternity lists) on April 1st rosters. Opening Day and inactive list players represented 20 countries and territories by birthplace, tied with 2019 and 2020 for the second-highest total behind only the record 21 countries and territories represented in 2018.

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 98 players.

Venezuela ranks second with 64 players, while Cuba places third with 19 players. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (18); Mexico (11), Canada (10); Japan (8); Colombia (6); Curaçao (5, tied for the highest all-time); South Korea (4); Panama (2); Aruba (1); Australia (1); the Bahamas (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); the Netherlands (1); Nicaragua (1); and Taiwan (1). Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Jr., a native of Nassau, Bahamas, is the first player born in the Bahamas to appear on an Opening Day roster since MLB began releasing the annual data.

The Houston Astros have the most internationally-born players with a total of 15 on their roster. They are followed by the Minnesota Twins (14), San Diego Padres (14), Miami Marlins (13), Boston Red Sox (12), Cleveland Indians (12) and Detroit Tigers (12). The Padres have players from nine different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors. They are followed by the Red Sox (6), Cincinnati Reds (6), Indians (6), Los Angeles Angels (6), Twins (6), New York Yankees (6) and St. Louis Cardinals (6).

For the 2021 season, MLB will have 137 media partners broadcasting games and highlights to 223 countries and territories in up to 15 languages globally.