Lindor and Mets OK for 341 million – Lindor y Mets OK por 341 millones

“The world society of this time cries out for more vaccines, more truths and less diplomacy” … Joseph McKadew.-

“Being a diplomat is having a lot of free time to write books, while the people pay a high salary”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Finally on Wednesday, “before the season started,” as Francisco Lindor demanded, he signed his extension with the Mets. They will not pay him what he demanded, $ 350 million for 10 seasons, but nearly $ 341 million, the highest paid in Mets history and the third highest in Major League history. This year the Puerto Rican shortstop has to play, according to the agreement for the last season with the Indians, for 22 million 300 thousand. The 34 million 100 thousand annually will begin to be collected in 2022 and until 2031, when he will be 37 years old and will have experience of 16 seasons in the Majors … ** The Mets went to the list of the injured for 10 days to the right pitchers, Carlos Carrasco (right thigh); Seth Lugo (operated elbow); Drew Smith, shoulder pains; and for 60 days, to the infielder José Martínez (menisci, right knee); before they had already included in that list for 60 days, the right pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John operation, which prevented him from pitching in 2020) … ** The Mets roster of 26 as of yesterday …: Pitchers (13): rights, Jacob Barnes, Dellin Betances, Miguel Castro, Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Trevor May; lefties, Aaron Loup, Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Catchers (2): James McCann, Tomás Nido. Infielders (6): Pete Alonso, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Jonathan Villar. Outfielders (5): Albert Almora, Jr., Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Kevin Pillar.

-o-o-o-o-

“How much would we save in national budgets and how much would the world improve if diplomacy disappeared?” … Lord Gío Drombowsky.-

-o-o-o-

** 43 times a shortstop hit 30 or more home runs in a season. And as things stand, this year should increase that number. My Yadbarker friends inform me that Alex Rodríguez scored 42 in 1998, 42 in 1999, 41 in 2000, 52 in 2001, 57 in 2002 and 47 in 2003; Ernie Banks, 44 in 1955, 43 in 1957, 47 in 1958, 45 in 1959, 41 in 1960; Gleyber Torres, 38 in 2019; Nomar Garcíaparra, 35 in 2006; Miguel Tejada, 31 in 2001, 34 in 2002 and 34 in 2004 …

-o-o-o-

“The only difference between a liar and a diplomat is that the diplomat is paid to lie” … Joey Adam.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————————–Español——————————-

Lindor y Mets OK por 341 millones

“La sociedad mundial de esta época clama por más vacunas, más verdades y menos diplomacia”… Joseph McKadew.-

“Ser diplomático es tener mucho tiempo libre para escribir libros, mientras el pueblo paga un elevado sueldo”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Finalmente ayer, “antes de comenzar la temporada”, tal y como Francisco Lindor exigía, firmó con los Mets su extensión. No le pagarán lo que exigía, 350 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas, pero casi, 341 millones, el mejor pagado en la historia de los Mets y el tercero mayor en la historia de las Grandes Ligas. Este año el shortstop puertorriqueño tiene que jugar, según el acuerdo para la última temporada con los Indios, por 22 millones 300 mil. Los 34 millones 100 mil anuales comenzará a cobrarlos en 2022 y hasta 2031, cuando habrá cumplido 37 años y tendrá experiencia de 16 campañas en las Mayores… ** Los Mets pasaron a la lista de los lesionados por 10 días a los pitchers derechos, Carlos Carrasco (muslo derecho); Seth Lugo (codo operado); Drew Smith, dolores en el hombro; y por 60 días, al infielder José Martínez (meniscos, rodilla dereha); antes ya habían incluído en esa lista por 60 días, al pitcher derecho Noah Syndergaard (operación Tommy John, que le impidió lanzar en 2020)… ** El róster de los Mets de los 26 a partir de ayer…: Pitchers (13): derechos, Jacob Barnes, Dellin Betances, Miguel Castro, Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Trevor May; zurdos, Aaron Loup, Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Catchers (2): James McCann, Tomás Nido. Infielders (6): Pete Alonso, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Jonathan Villar. Outfielders (5): Albert Almora, Jr., Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Kevin Pillar.

-o-o-o-o-

“¿Cuánto nos ahorraríamos en los presupuestos nacionales y cuánto mejoraría el mundo si desapareciera la diplomacia?”… Lord Gío Drombowsky.-

-o-o-o-

** 43 veces un shortstop disparó 30 o más jonrones en una temporada. Y como están las cosas, este año debe aumentar ese número. Mis amigos Yadbarker me informan que Alex Rodríguez sacó 42 en 1998, 42 en 1999, 41 en 2000, 52 en 2001, 57 en 2002 y 47 en 2003; Ernie Banks, 44 en 1955, 43 en 1957, 47 en 1958, 45 en 1959, 41 en 1960; Gleyber Torres, 38 en 2019; Nomar Garcíaparra, 35 en 2006; Miguel Tejada, 31 en 2001, 34 en 2002 y 34 en 2004…

-o-o-o-

“La única diferencia entre un mentiroso y un diplomático es que al diplomático le pagan por mentir”… Joey Adam.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

