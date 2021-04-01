MLB CLUBS TO DISTRIBUTE $1.5 MILLION WORTH OF FREE TICKETS TO LOCAL HEROES WHO SUSTAINED COMMUNITIES DURING PANDEMIC

Frontline & Essential Workers To Receive Tickets From Clubs

Throughout 2021 MLB Championship Season

As the National Pastime prepares to “Play Ball!” on this historic Opening Day, Major League Baseball and all 30 Clubs today announced a special initiative to show gratitude to the frontline heroes who have sustained our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the 2021 Championship Season, Clubs will evenly distribute a total of $1.5 million worth of FREE tickets to frontline and essential workers whose roles were crucial in supporting society during health-related shutdowns.

Clubs will independently select the specific ticket recipients, seat locations, game dates, and allotments as part of this program. Clubs also may recognize these local heroes during games they attend. Clubs will donate tickets to individuals within the following groups:

Health Care Personnel (Doctors, Nurses, Patient Care Services, and other hospital staff)

Grocery Store, Food Service and Delivery workers

First Responders (Firefighters, Police, Public Safety) and Corrections Officers

Educational Staff (Teachers, Daycare Personnel, and Support Staff)

Public Transit Workers

Food & Agriculture Workers

Construction and Manufacturing Workers

“We are delighted to have this special opportunity to recognize frontline and essential personnel as we welcome back fans to our ballparks,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “These heroes helped keep us safe and provided crucial services throughout this challenging year. We are grateful for all of them and are honored that they will be at our games all season long.”

Each season, Major League Baseball offers all 30 Clubs a program that is designed to support the collective goal of providing tickets to public servants as well as local community and civic groups that might not otherwise have a chance to attend an MLB game.