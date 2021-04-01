Dramatic situation of Clayton Kershaw – Dramática situación de Clayton Kershaw

“The doctor told me that he would allow me one drink a day. Tonight I will take 30 and I am fixed for the whole month ”… Trapichito.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Second inning of the ninth inning, running back third, means the closest to the victory, because the score is tied. They order the squeeze play, and as the pitcher moves, the runner goes to the plate and the batter is about to touch, but is interfered with by the catcher, who receives the ball and touches the one who comes from third before he steps on the plate. Is the runner out, what happens to the batter?

The Answer…: Batter goes to first on interference, runner scores on the run, dead ball, and home club won.

The drama in Los Angeles.- Are the Dodgers the super team that we thought would be the opening day? … Who knows! As the ace of the rotation, Clayton Kershaw, they have collapsed, they doubt they will swarm. In his last practice appearance, he allowed nine Athletics to score and eight of those runs were earned. In 3.1 innings pitched, he posted a 10.22 ERA that afternoon, and throughout spring training, worse, 12.1, with 14 earned runs. Notwithstanding the 14 strikeouts.

The mana, Dave Roberts says he trusts his pitcher, 33 years old, and with experience of 13 seasons, all with the Dodgers. He said…:

“This is spring training, nothing more. I am sure that in the season it will be as always, very effective ”.

True, Clayton has a respectable record, 176-76, 2.3.

-o-o-o-

“In 20 years you will be more disappointed by what you did NOT do than by everything you did” … Mark Twain.-

-o-o-o-o-

** As the season begins today, my friend Jimmy Shapiro informs me that BetOnline is favoring the Dodgers to win until the World Series, second to the Padres. In the American they lead the favorites, Yankees and White Sox. The teams with less chance, Rockies, Pirates, Royals, Rangers. It will be dawn and we will see! There are 162 games to go from each of the 30 teams… ** Valencian left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (Red Sox), sidelined due to shoulder problems. He was the one who would open the opening today afternoon with the visiting Orioles. Manager Alex Cora announced his emergency rotation yesterday …: Nate Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez …

-o-o-o-

“Love is when each of the two people knows everything about the other well, and yet they are still together” … Mark Twain.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Dramática situación de Clayton Kershaw

“El médico me dijo que me permitía un trago diario. Esta noche me tomo 30 y estoy arreglado por todo el mes”… Trapichito.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la Semana…: Segunda entrada del noveno inning, corredor el tercera, significa la cerrera de la victoria, porque la pizarra está empatada. Ordenan el squeeze play, y al moverse el pitcher, sale hacia home el corredor y el bateador se dispone a tocar, pero es interferido por el cátcher, quien recibe la bola y toca al que viene de tercera antes de que pise el home. ¿Es out el corredor, qué ocurre con el bateador?.

La Respuesta…: .El bateador va a primera por interferencia, el corredor anota en carrera, bola muerta y ganó el home club.

El drama en Los Ángeles.- ¿Los Dodgers son el super equipo que pensábamos sería el día inaugural?… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber! Como el as de la rotación, Clayton Kersahw, se les ha venido abajo, las dudan pululan. En su última aparición de entrenamientos, permitió anotar a nueve Atléticos y ocho de esas carreras fueron limpias. En 3.1 innings lanzados, dejó efectividad de 10.22 esa tarde, y en todo el spring training, peor, 12.1, con 14 carreras limpias. No obstante los 14 strikeouts.

Opina el mánager.- Dave Roberts, sin embargo, dice confiar en su pupilo, de 33 años de edad, y con experiencia de 13 temporadas, todas con los Dodgers. Dijo…:

“Ésto es el spring training nada más. Estoy seguro que en la temporada estará como siempre, muy efectivo”.

Cierto, Clayton tiene un respetable record, de 176-76, 2.3.

-o-o-o-

“Dentro de 20 años estarás más decepcionado por lo que NO hiciste que por todo lo que hiciste”… Mark Twain.-

-o-o-o-o-

** Al comenzar hoy la temporada, mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, me informa que BetOnline da como favoritos a los Dodgers para ganar hasta la Serie Mundial, segundo los Padres. En La Americana encabezan a los favoritos, Yankees y Medias Blancas. Los equipos con menos chance, Rockies, Piratas, Royals, Rangers. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!. Falta 162 juegos de cada uno de los 30 equipos… ** El zurdo valenciano, Eduardo Rodríguez (Medias Rojas), fuera de juego, por problemas en el hombro. Era quien abriría en la inauguración, hoy por la tarde, con los Orioles de visita. El mánager Alex Cora anunció ayer su rotación de emergencia…: Nate Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez…

-o-o-o-

“Amor es cuando cada una de las dos personas conoce bien todo acerca del otro, y sin embrago, siguen juntos”… Mark Twain.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

