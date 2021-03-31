MLB CELEBRATES OPENING DAY ON TWITCH WITH “MAJOR FEST”

Streaming Event Reimagines Opening Day for Fans with Unique Second-Screen Experience to Interact, Engage and Celebrate Everything Baseball

Major League Baseball today announced the details of Major Fest, a first-of-its-kind event for fans to celebrate Opening Day and experience the joy of baseball’s return together with each other, on any device, wherever they may be.

eSports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband will host the six-hour stream on MLB’s Twitch channel beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet – Thursday, April 1. Dozens of special guests will join the stream over the course of the day to discuss the top players in the league, who has the best style, video games, walk-up music, fashion, ballpark food & Opening Day meals, tailgating and their favorite elements of the national pastime. Fans viewing the Major Fest stream will have access to custom MLB and MLB Player emotes, as well as hashtag triggers & polls.

Opening Day games will not be broadcast live on Twitch, but instead Major Fest is intended to complement national and regional broadcasts around the league. With all 30 MLB Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day, hosts will show off alternate camera angles, showcase behind-the-scenes moments, air game updates and react to the biggest highlights throughout the day’s stream.

Special features to air throughout the Major Fest stream

An MLB The Show season simulation to predict how teams will fare during the 2021 season and which Club will claim the 117th World Series

Video game competitions between hosts

Conversations with MLB The Show game developers and designers

Topps baseball card giveaways and box breaks

A live custom cleat design and giveaway with Alex Katz

Numerous MLB apparel giveaways from previous limited edition MLB collaborations that are no longer available, such as New Era x Travis Scott, MLB x BAPE and Mitchell & Ness x Just Don

Game predictions on MLB Rally presented by BetMGM (playable only for fans aged 21-and-older)

20% off at MLBShop.com exclusively for viewers of the Major Fest stream

Special guests joining the Major Fest stream

Comedians Desus & Mero

Twitch streamer Actionjaxon

Foodie Jack Mancuso

Four-time MLB All-Star & two-time World Series Champion Hunter Pence

Collegiate baseball trailblazer and popular TikTok creator Marika Lyszczyk

MLB Originals host and acclaimed softball player Lauren Chamberlain

MLB Network personalities Stephen Nelson, Robert Flores and Cliff Floyd

MLB.com writer Sarah Langs

ESPN baseball reporter Joon Lee

Rapper Big K.R.I.T., whose song “Pick Up the Pace” was featured in the trailer for MLB The Show 21