The game with the most public and the one celebrated with 0 people – El juego con más público y el celebrado con 0 gente

“Pontius Pilate was the one who taught us to wash our hands, even when the coronavirus did not exist then” … Joseph McKabew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day and tomorrow will be Wednesday as well. In your message do you tell me from which city you write?

Uriol Gutiérrez T. from Hermosillo, asks …: “What has been the official Major League game with the highest attendance?”

Friend Uyo …: The fifth game of the World Series, on October 6, 1959, at the Los Angeles Coliseum, temporary venue while Dodger Stadium was being built, with 92,706 spectators. They played against the White Sox, with Luis Aparicio in shortstop.

Months before, on May 7, they received 93,103 people in the same place, for the tribute to Roy Campanella, on the occasion of the accident that left him with immobile legs. Yankees-Dodgers exhibition game.

Now the season with the least attendance was April 29, 2015, Orioles in Chicago, with zero in ticket sales. No audience for security reasons. Prior to that, the one with the least attendance had been on September 7, 1882, in Worcester, with the Troy Trojans visiting and only six people in the stands, on a very cold afternoon.

Leo P. Lowestson, from Brooklyn, New York, asks…: “How come you didn’t get elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? I did an investigation and found that his column has been the only daily in history and in any language, written by the same person, has existed for more than 60 years, and the only one in any language that answers questions twice a week ” .

And Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks …: “What is the criteria for choosing narrators for Cooperstown, and why haven’t you been chosen?”

Friends Leo and PeEle…: The Hall of Fame is such an important venue that it holds the history of baseball. My respects. Team owners vote to elect narrators, there are three Latin Americans in that wing, Buck Canel (Yankees), Felo Ramírez (Marlins), Jaime Jarrín (Dodgers). For journalists, the same journalists vote for one of three candidates each year. I have been a candidate twice and I have not obtained a majority. In the journalists’ wing there is no Spanish-speaking person. If they haven’t chosen me, it’s because I don’t deserve it.

José P. Encinas L. from Mexicali, asks …: “What were the differences between the New York Rules (Knickerbokers) and the Massachusetts Rules?”

Friend Pepe …: The New York Rules were written, and there were 21. The Massachusetts Rules were discussed before each game.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————–Español———————–

El juego con más público y el celebrado con 0 gente

“Poncio Pilatos fue quien nos enseño a lavarnos las manos, aún cuando no existía entonces el coronavirus”… Joseph McKabew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo y mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿En tu mensaje me dices desde cuál ciudad escribes?

Uriol Gutiérrez T. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el juego oficial de Grandes Ligas con mayor asistencia?”

Amigo Uyo…: El quinto de la Serie Mundial, el seis de octubre de 1959, en el Coliseo de los Ángeles, sede temporal mientras construían el Dodger Stadium, con 92.706 espectadores. Jugaban frente a los Medias Blancas, con Luis Aparicio en el shortstop.

Meses antes, el siete de mayo, recibieron en el mismo local a 93 mil 103 personas, para el homenaje a Roy Campanella, con motivo del accidente que lo dejó con las piernas inmóbiles. Juego de exhibición Yankees-Dodgers.

Ahora el de temporada con menos asistencia fue el del 29 de abril de 2015, Orioles en Chicago, con cero en venta de boletos. Sin público por razones de seguridad. Anterior a ese, el de menos asistencia había sido el del siete de septiembre de 1882, en Worcester, con los Troy Trojans de visita y solo seis personas en las tribunas, en una tarde muy fría.

Leo P. Lowestson, de Brooklyn, New York, pregunta…: “¿Cómo es posible que no lo hayan elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown? Hice una investigación y encontré que su columna ha sido la única diaria en la historia y en cualquier idioma, que escrita por una misma persona, ha existido por más de 60 años, y única en cualquier idioma que dos veces a la semana responde preguntas”.

Y Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el criterio, para elegir narradores para Cooperstown, y por qué a Ud. no lo han elegido?”.

Amigos Leo y PeEle…: El Hall de Fama es un recinto tan importante que guarda la historia del beisbol. Mis respetos. Para elegir narradores votan los propietarios de equipos, hay tres latinoamericanos en esa ala, Buck Canel (Yankees), Felo Ramírez (Marlins), Jaime Jarrín (Dodgers). Para los periodistas votamos los mismos periodistas, por uno de tres candidatos cada año. Yo he sido candidato dos veces y no he obtenido mayoría. En el ala de los periodistas no hay ningún elevado de habla hispana. Si no me han elegido es porque no lo merezco.

José P. Encinas L. de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Cuales eran las diferencias entre las Reglas de New York (Knickerbokers) y las de Massachusetts?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Las Reglas de Nueva York estaban escritas, y eran 21. Las de Massachusetts se discutían antes de cada juego.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5