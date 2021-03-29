Letters from the Hereafter – From Casey Stengel To Dave Robert *** Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Casey Stengel Para Dave Robert

“There are only two kinds of people in this world, Mexicans and those who want to be Mexican” … Pedro (El Mago) Septién.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Dave…: This one, from 2021, has to be the season of your definitive consecration as a frontline manager, of the elite.

Qualifying once can be good luck, even winning a World Series can be good luck. But getting into the playoffs five times in a row, as you have done, is no longer a matter of luck, but of quality.

Let’s see…: in 2016 you made it to the Title Series, in 2017 to the World Series, just like in 2018; In 2019, again until the Title Series, and last year, you finally won the World Series. Well, your Dodgers won the World Series.

Now, since 2000, no team has been able to win two World Series in a row. The last have been the Yankees, with three, 1998 to the Padres 4-0, 1999 to the Braves 4-0 and 2000 to the Mets 4-1.

Buddy, two decades ago! And you have the team to win and break that chain of non-repeat winners in October.

Of course, I understand that this is a different time than when I led the Yankees, consecutive winners. But with pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonzolín, David Price, the Mexicans, Julio Urías and Víctor González, the Dominican, Dennis Santana and the rest of that mob, you can win. Also, on offense you have a few really good ones too, like Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger.

I imagine the first thing on your agenda will be to take the pressure off the guys. Because, if they feel compelled to win, they can slumps. You will say something like, “Play for fun, enjoy each play, celebrate each hit, because we are a great team.”

I entrust you with something, friend Dave, I was always surprised by how easily a club can fall on a losing streak, even if it is a superior roster. But it is also possible to get into a string of consecutive victories, even when you are not in the best condition. Several times it happened to me that, with the biggest Yankees injured, we won seven eight games in a row and 17 out of 20. This is how you win championships.

From this peaceful place Here, I will be watching your Dodgers step by step, until they win the World Series. Then I will celebrate, because, I insist, they will be the first team since 2000 to win more than one Series in a row.

Hugs, Dave… Casey.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.- De Casey Stengel Para Dave Robert

“Solo hay dos clases de personas en este mundo, los mexicanos y quienes quieren ser mexicanos”… Pedro (El Mago) Septién.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Dave…: Ésta, de 2021, tiene que ser la campaña de tu consagración definitiva como mánager de primera línea, de la élite.

Clasificar una vez puede ser buena suerte, incluso, hasta ganar una Serie Mundial puede ser buena suerte. Pero meterse en los playoffs cinco veces consecutivas, como lo has logrado, ya no es cuestión de suerte, sino de calidad.

Vamos a ver…: en 2016 llegaste hasta la Serie por el Título, en 2017 hasta la Serie Mundial, igual que en 2018; en 2019, otra vez hasta la Serie por el Título, y el año pasado, finalmente ganaste la Serie Mundial. Bueno, tus Dodgers ganaron hasta la Serie Mundial.

Ahora, desde 2000, ningún equipo ha podido ganar dos Serie Mundiales consecutivas. Los últimos han sido los Yankees, con tres, 1998 a los Padres 4-0, 1999 a los Bravos 4-0 y 2000 a los Mets 4-1.

¡Compadre, hace dos décadas! Y tienes el equipo para ganar y romper esa cadena de no reincidentes ganadores en octubre.

Por supuesto, comprendo que es una época diferente a cuanto yo dirigí a los Yankees, ganadores consecutivos. Pero con lanzadores como Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonzolín, David Price, los mexicanitos, Julio Urías y Víctor González, el dominicano, Dennis Santana y el resto de esa plebe, puedes ganar. Además, en la ofensiva tienes también unos cuantos muy buenos, como Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger.

Me imagino que lo primero en tu agenda será quitarles la presión a los muchachos. Porque, si se sienten obligados a ganar, pueden caer el slumps. Les dirás algo como, “jueguen para divertirse, gocen cada jugada, celebren cada batazo, porque somos un gran equipo”.

Te confío algo, amigo Dave, siempre me sorprendió la facilidad conque un club puede caer en racha perdedora, aún siendo un róster superior. Pero igualmente es posible meterse en una seguidilla de victorias seguidas, aún cuando no se esté en las mejores condiciones. Varias veces me ocurrió que, con los Yankees más importantes lesionados, ganábamos siete ocho veces seguidas y 17 de 20. Así es como se ganan los campeonatos.

Desde este apacible Más Acá, estaré pendiente de tus Dodgers paso a paso, hasta que ganen la Serie Mundial. Entonces celebraré, porque, insisto, serán el primer equipo desde 2000 en ganar más de una Serie consecutiva.

Abrazos, Dave… Casey.

