Tatis NOT injured even in action – Tatis NO lesionado sigue en la acción

“Marriage is very popular because it combines the maximum of temptation with the maximum of opportunity” … George Bernard Shaw.-

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** That’s life…: The Twins, who have been preparing to make the postseason since 2019, looked tremendous for this year. But they have to operate on the closer, Kirby Yates, via Tommy John, so he won’t be able to pitch until 2022. He’s signed for $ 5.5 million contract for one season. The Canadian, Jordan Romano, will now close for Minnesota… ** The Puerto Rican, Francisco Lindor, was brought to the Mets as a solution and has become Flushing’s biggest problem. He requires a 10-year contract, starting in 2022, for 350 million, and signed before April 1. This year is the last of the negotiations he had with the Indians, and he will collect 22 million 300 thousand. When, and on what and how is that boy going to spend so much money? … ** Fernando Tatis Jr., black beard, blond hair is not injured, he is still in training. They took him to the hospital for severe pain in his shoulder. But it was only a loud alarm in San Diego. This 22-year-old Dominican signed for 340 million dollars for 14 seasons …

-o-o-o-o-

“The business of women is to marry as soon as possible, for men the business is to remain single as long as possible” … George Bernard Shaw.-

-o-o-o-o-

** Two scout friends, with whom I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho” in Miami Beach, consider that three Venezuelans will be changing teams in July, unless their clubs have a postseason chance. They think so, because the three guys are very useful and can help any team heading to October. They mentioned Asdrúbal Cabrera, from Puerto La Cruz, 35 years old, utility, Diamonbacks, signed only for this year for one million 750 thousand dollars; Wilmer Flores, from Valencia, 29 years old, utility, Giants, who receives this year three million and is signed for 2022, for three million 500 thousand; Jesús Aguilar, Maracayero, 30 years old, 1B, Marlins, signed only for this season, for 4.3 million … ** Another utility from Venezuela, José (Tucupita) Marcano, from Tucupita, hits 467, with 14 hits in 30 at-bats . The Padres are trying to make a place for him on the 26th roster for his major league debut. He has played for the minors for three years …

-o-o-o-

“Just like fingerprints, all marriages are different” … George Bernard Shaw.-

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————-español————————

Tatis NO lesionado igue en la acción

“El matrimonio es muy popular porque combina el máximo de la tentación con el máximo de la oportunidad”…George Bernard Shaw.-

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) **Así es la vida…: Los Twins, quienes se vienen preparando desde 2019 para meterse en la postemporada, se veían tremendos para este año. Pero hay que operar al cerrador, Kirby Yates, vía Tommy John, por lo que no podrá lanzar hasta el 2022. Está firmado por cinco millones 500 mil dólares para una campaña. El canadiense, Jordan Romano, cerrará ahora por Minnesota… ** El boricua, Francisco Lindor, fue llevado a los Mets como una solución y se ha convertido en el mayor problema de Flushing. Exige contrato para 10 años, a partir de 2022, por 350 millones, y firmado antes del primero de abril. Este año es el último de la negociación que tenía con los Indios, y cobrará 22 millones 300 mil. ¿Cuándo, en qué y cómo va a gastar ese muchacho tanto dinero? … ** Fernando Tatis hijo (Padres), barba negra, melena rubia hecha clinejitas, no está lesionado, sigue en los entrenamientos. Lo llevaron al hospital, por fuertes dolores en el hombro. Pero solo fue una fuerte alarma en San Diego. Este dominicano, de 22 años, firmó por 340 millones de dólares para 14 temporadas…

-o-o-o-o-

“El negocio de la mujer es casarse cuanto antes, para el hombre el negocio es permanecer soltero el mayor tiempo posible”… George Bernard Shaw.-

-o-o-o-o-

** Dos amigos scouts, con quienes desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach, consideran que tres venezolanos serán cambiados de equipo en julio, a menos que sus clubes vayan con chance de postemporada. Lo creen así, porque los tres muchachos son muy útiles y pueden ayudar a cualquier team rumbo a octubre. Mencionaron a Asdrúbal Cabrera, de Puerto La Cruz, 35 años, utílity, Diamonbacks, firmado solo para este año por un millón 750 mil dólares; Wilmer Flores, de Valencia, 29 años, utílity, Gigantes, quien cobra este año tres millones y está firmado para 2022, por tres millones 500 mil; Jesús Aguilar, Maracayero, 30 años, 1B, Marlins, firmado solo por esta campaña, por cuatro millones 300 mil… ** Otro utility de Venezuela, José (Tucupita) Marcano, de Tucupita, batea para 467, con 14 hits en 30 turnos. Los Padres tratan de abrirle sitio en el róster de los 26, para su debut en las Mayores. Hace tres años juega por las menores…

-o-o-o-

“Igual que las huellas digitales, todos los matrimonios son diferentes”… George Bernard Shaw.-

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5