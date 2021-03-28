One million have been vaccinated in MLB stadiums – Un millón han vacunado en los estadios de MLB

“But why don’t they make left-handed flys?” … Randy Johnson.

** Valencian southpaw Eduardo Rodríguez (Red Sox) will not start Thursday’s opening game at Feanway Park, with the Orioles visiting. He suffers from arm ailments. Yesterday they evaluated him throwing in the bullpen, because they do not want to take him to the disabled list. Nathan Eovaldi, right, will open that afternoon and will be his second consecutive appearance on the mound at openings… ** In 12 major league stadiums, more than a million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. At other sports venues, millions of Americans have also been immunized. The professional sport closer than ever to its reason for being, the spectators … ** The All-Star Game on July 13 will no longer be in Atlanta, if the Major League Baseball Players Association request that it be held is honored. in another stadium. The petition that Tony Clark sent to Commissioner Ron Manfred does not cite a possible new headquarters. The reason is that they fear riots due to the controversial new Voting Law, approved for Georgia …

** Two multi-million dollar contracts seem difficult to bear fruit, Justin Verlánder’s with the Astros and Fancisco Lindor’s with the Mets. Verlánder will not be able to pitch this year for Tommy John, but will earn $ 33 million for the last year of his contract, without uniforming, and will be a free agent in 2022. Lindor continues to threaten that if the Mets do not give him an extension before Thursday , He will not sign a contract during the season and will also become a free agent … ** What is the value of a Major League team? Forbes magazine says the Yankees are valued at $ 5.25 billion; the Dodgers at 3,570 million; the Red Sox at 3.470 million; the Cubs, three thousand 360 million; Giants, 3.18 billion; Mets, two thousand 450 million; Cardinals, 2,225 million; Phillies, 2.50 million; Angels, 2.3 billion; Nationals, 1.930 million… ** The Rangers will sell tickets until they fill the stadium, but the other 29 major league teams have been authorized to receive 20% of the capacity. It is forbidden to pay with bank notes or coins, only credit cards or other digital systems, they do not allow backpaks to pass, the use of masks is mandatory. Until July these regulations will be maintained …

Un millón han vacunado en los estadios de MLB

“Pero, ¿por qué no hacen braguetas para zurdos?”… Randy Johnson.

** El zurdo valenciano, Eduardo Rodríguez (Medias Rojas), no abrirá el juego inaugural del jueves en Feanway Park, con los Orioles de visita. Sufre de dolencias en el brazo. Ayer lo evaluaban tirando en el bullpén, porque no quieren llevarlo a la lista de lesionados. Nathan Eovaldi, derecho, abrirá esa tarde y será su segunda aparición consecutiva sobre la lomita en inauguraciones… ** En 12 estadios de Grandes Ligas se han vacunado contra el coronavirus más de un millón de personas. En locales de otros deportes, también han sido inmunizados millones de estadounidenses. El deporte profesional más cerca que nunca de su razón de ser, los espectadores… ** El Juego de Estrellas del 13 de julio, ya no será en Atlanta, si se atiende la petición de la Major League Baseball Players Association, de que se celebre en otro estadio. La petición que Tony Clark hizo llegar al comisionado Ron Manfred, no cita posible nueva sede. El motivo es que que temen disturbios por la controversial nueva de Ley de votaciones, aprobada para Georgia…

** Dos contratos multimillonarios, parecen difíciles de fructificar, el de Justin Verlánder, con los Astros y el de Fancisco Lindor con los Mets. Verlánder no podrá lanzar este año por la Tommy John, pero cobrará 33 millones de dólares por el último año de contrato, sin uniformarse, y será agente libre 2022. Lindor sigue amenazando, con que si los Mets no le dan una extensión antes del jueves, no firmará contrato durante la temporada y también se hará agente libre… ** ¿Cuál es el valor de un equipo de Grandes Ligas?. La revista “Forbes” dice que los Yankees están valorados en cinco mil 250 millones de dólares; los Dodgers en tres mil 570 millones; los Medias Rojas en tres mil 470 millones; los Cachorros, tres mil 360 millones; Gigantes, tres mil 180 millones; Mets, dos mil 450 millones; Cardenales, dos mil 225 millones; Phillies, dos mil 50 millones; Angelinos, dos mil 300 millones; Nationals, mil 930 millones… ** Los Rangers venderán boletos hasta llenar el estadio, pero los otros 29 equipos de Grandes Ligas han sido autorizados para recibir el 20% de la capacidad. Prohibido pagar con billetes de Banco o monedas, solo tarjetas de crédito u otros sistemas digitales, no dejan pasar backpaks, obligatorio el uso de mascarillas. Hasta julio se mantendrán esas reglamentaciones…

