Yankees to be vaccinated, so ordered the manager – Yankees a vacunarse, ordenó el mánager

“Life is all a joke. To be born, to die ….. What a joke! ”… Miguel Gila.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Wikipedia Eye…: They say that in 2011, “Justin Verlánder won the Triple Crown in Batting”. I knew he pitched very well that year, but I didn’t know that at bat he would have been great as well.

Ruth and Harper, # 3.- If you see a man in a number 3 uniform on the streets of New York, you will surely think that it is a Babe Ruth costume. But not in Clearwater, and less if the uniform does not have blue stripes, but red ones. That happened to Phillies prospect Bryson Scott when he passed a gas station. All he did was take a photo of the uniformed man from the back, who was pouring gas into his car.

The boy’s surprise was great when he found out that it was Bruce Harper, who was going to the Ballpark, for the game of the date.

He will not shoot one for home. – Justin Verlander, who seems to be no more pitching for the Astros, will collect $ 33 million this year without throwing one ball for home plate, for the Tommy John they perfoemed on him on September 30. Verlánder, before the Tigers, doesn’t think much about changing uniforms, and he has been one of the best in the last 16 seasons. In 2011 he won the Cy Young by unanimous vote, which had not happened since 2006, when Johán Santana.

Yankees against coronavius.- Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and gave the order that players, coaches, trainers and other personnel traveling with the team be vaccinated. They organize the application for the whole team, at the Tampa stadium, one next afternoon.

Very expensive Ty Cobb bats.- The bats used by Ty Cobb are a better deal than ExOne stocks. They sold one of them for $ 1.1 million. It is 34.5 inches tall, weighs 40.1 ounces, and is a Hillerich & Bradsby Louisville Slugger. He has a note, signed by Cobb, and it says that he used it in his last season. In different operations, two other bats used by Cobb were sold, one in 2016, for $ 488,425; and the other for 325 thousand dollars, in 2019.

The shortstop elite.- Six notable shortstops of the moment are in a position to declare free agents in October, Carlos Correa (Astros), Francisco Lindor (Mets), Corey Seager (Dodgers), Trevor Story (Rockies), Javier Báez ( Cubs) and Marcus Semien (Blue Jays).

But the Astros try to keep Correa, because they offered him $ 120 million for six years.

—————————————————–Español——————

Yankees a vacunarse, ordenó el mánager

“La vida toda es un chiste. Nacer, morir…..¡Menuda broma!”… Miguel Gila.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ojo Wikipedia…: Dicen que en 2011, “Justin Verlánder ganó la Triple Corona de Bateo”. Sabía que él lanzó muy bien ese año, pero no que también al bate hubiera sido sensacional.

Ruth y Harper, # 3.- Si uno ve a un hombre con un uniforme número 3 por las calles de Nueva York, seguramente se pensará que es un disfraz de Babe Ruth. Pero en Clearwater no, y menos si el uniforme no tiene rayas azules, sino rojas. Eso le ocurrió al prospecto de los Phillies, Bryson Scott, cuando pasó por una gasolinera. Todo lo que hizo fue tomarle una foto de espalda al uniformado, quien le echaba gasolina a su automóvil.

La sorpresa del muchacho fue grande cuando se enteró que era Bruce Harper, quien iba hacia el Ballcare Ballpark, para el juego de la fecha.

No tirará ni una para home.- Justin Verlánder, quien parece no lanzará más para los Astros, cobrará 33 millones de dólares este año sin tirar una para home, por la Tommy John que le practicaron el 30 de septiembre pasado. Verlánder, antes de los Tigres, no lo piensa mucho para cambiar de uniforme, y ha sido uno de los mejores en las últimas 16 temporadas. En 2011 ganó el Cy Young por votación unánime, lo que no ocurría desde 2006, cuando Johán Santana.

Yankees contra el coronavius.- El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, ya está vacunado contra el coronavirus, y dio la orden de que jugadores, coaches, trainers y demás personal que viaja con el equipo, se vacune. Organizan la aplicación para todo el equipo, en el estadio de Tampa, una tarde próxima.

Muy costosos bates de Ty Cobb.- Los bates usados por Ty Cobb, son mejor negocio que las acciones de ExOne. Vendieron uno de ellos por un millón 100 mil dólares. Mide 34 pulgagas y media, pesa 40.1 onzas y es un Louisville Slugger de Hillerich & Bradsby. Tiene una nota, firmada por Cobb, y dice que lo usó en su última temporada. En diferentes operaciones, otros dos bates usados por Cobb, fueron vendidos, uno en 2016, por 488 mil 425 dólares; y el otro por 325 mil dólares, en 2019.

La élite de los shortstops.- Seis notables shortstops del momento, están en situación de declararse agentes libres en octubre, Carlos Correa (Astros), Francisco Lindor (Mets), Corey Seager (Dodgers), Trevor Story (Rockies), Javier Báez (Cachorros) y Marcus Semien (Blue Jays).

Pero los Astros tratan de retener a Correa, porque le ofrecieron 120 millones por seis años.

