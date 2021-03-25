Salvador forever catcher of the Royals – Salvador hasta siempre catcher de los Royals

“Those who make new ideas known are crazy until they succeed” … Mark Twain.-
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Yogi Berra (Yankees) and Roy Campanella (Dodgers), are the only catchers to win the MVP title in the same season, and twice, 1951 and 1955. Only one pitcher has been MVP two years in a row. Do you remember who it was?
The Answer…: Hal Newhouser (Tigers), 1944 and 1945. In those two years his combined record was 54-18, 2.01.
From Los Angeles to Boston – Dodgers fans are so thankful. They installed a fence, or a billboard, on the roof of a pizzeria, facing Fenway Park, that says…: “Dear Boston, Thank you for Mookie Betts. Sincerely, Dodger Fans…
Hitting 115 miles.- Miguel Cabrera hit the fastest ball in season play in the history of the Tigers, as I was informed yesterday. A single hitting line off Jered Weaver (Angels) in 2015 at 115 mph. It came to the point, because, the prospect of the Detroit club, outfielder Riley Greene, just hit a double at 115.8 miles per hour, in an exhibition game against the Dominican, Danny Jiménez, of the Blue Jays …
“Some philanthropists return with public scandals what has been quietly stolen in secret” … Joey Adams.-
Salvador, the darling in Kansas City.- Speaking of the new contract of the 30-year-old Valencian, Salvador Pérez, with the Royals, the general manager, Dayton Moore, said…: “Sal is going to be the catcher of this team until he wants. And then we will offer to coach our young receivers. We need people like him ”. Salvador will receive 82 million for four years, starting in 2022. For the 2021 campaign, the last of his previous negotiation, for six, they will pay him eight million 666 thousand 666. Only one catcher, J.T. Realmuto (Phillies) has higher fees as of 2022, with 23 million 100 thousand annually …
A knocked-down gate opened 39 years ago.- The stadium of the Yucatan Lions, the Kukulcán Alamo, was founded 39 years ago on Tuesday. Beautiful stadium, whose inauguration I attended by the hand of who was the general manager of the team, my great friend, Jorge Menéndez Torre. More than 17 thousand people entered, because three thousand did so without paying, after knocking down a gate. The Lions beat the Campeche Pirates, and Jorge cried, after the 27th out …
“In diplomacy classes they teach to talk a lot without saying anything” … Joseph McKadew.-
Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.
————————————-Español—————————-
Salvador hasta siempre catcher de los Royals
“Quienes dan a conocer nuevas ideas son locos hasta que triunfan”… Mark Twain.-
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Yogi Berra (Yankees) y Roy Campanella (Dodgers), son los únicos catchers en ganar el título de Más Valioso en una misma temporada, y dos veces, 1951 y 1955. ¿Sólo un lanzador ha sido MVP dos años seguidos. ¿Recuerdas quién fue?
La Respuesta…: Hal Newhouser (Tigres), 1944 y 1945. En esos dos años su record sumado fue de 54-18, 2.01.
De los Ángeles para Boston.- Los fanáticos de los Dodgers son muy agradecidos. Instalaron una valla, o un espectacular, sobre el techo de una pizzería, frente a Fenway Park, que dice…: “Dear Boston, Thank you for Mookie Betts. Sincerely, Dodger Fans…
Batazos a 115 millas.- Miguel Cabrera bateó la pelota más rápida en juego de temporada, en la historia de los Tigres, según me informaron ayer. Una línea para hit sencillo, frente a Jered Weaver (Angelinos), en 2015, a 115 millas por hora. Vino al caso, porque, el prospecto del club de Detroit, el outfielder Riley Greene, acaba de conectar un doble a 115.8 millas por hora, en juego de exhibición frente al dominicano, Danny Jiménez, de los Blue Jays…
“Algunos filántropos devuelven con escándalos públicos lo que se han robado silenciosamente a escondidas”… Joey Adams.-
Salvador, el consentido en Kansas City.- Hablando del nuevo contrato del valenciano de 30 años, Salvador Pérez, con los Royals, el gerente-general, Dayton Moore, dijo…: “Sal va a ser el cátcher de este equipo hasta que él quiera. Y después le ofreceremos ser coach de nuestros jóvenes receptores. Necesitamos personas como él”. Salvador cobrará 82 millones por cuatro años, a partir de 2022. Por la campaña 2021, última de su negociación anterior, por seis, le pagarán ocho millones 666 mil 666. Solo un cátcher, J.T. Realmuto (Phillies) tiene honorarios mayores a partir de 2022, con 23 millones 100 mil anuales…
A portón tumbado inauguraron hace 39 años.- El estadio de los Leones de Yucatán, el Kukulcán Alamo, llegó 39 años de fundado el martes. Precioso estadio, a cuya inauguración asistí de la mano de quien era gerente-general del equipo, mi gran amigo, Jorge Menéndez Torre. Más de 17 mil personas entraron, porque tres mil lo hicieron sin pagar, tras tumbar un portón. Los Leones les ganaron a los Piratas de Campeche, y Jorge lloró, tras el out 27…
“En las clases de diplomacia enseñan a hablar mucho sin decir nada”… Joseph McKadew.-
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
