Three Ks is the record in one season – Tres Ks es el record en una temporada

“You are the only person in the whole world whom you cannot see totally”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Wednesday. When you write tell me what city you are from.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Torreón, asks …: “What are the best books you have read on the history of Mexican baseball, can you still get them?”

Friend and namesake…: The best historian of Mexican baseball is César González, from Monterrey. He has written a lot, but in reports, not in books. However, there are very good ones, like John Virtui’s “South of the Color Barrier”; and “El Verdadero Jorge Pasquel”, by Teodoro Manuel Agundis, both in “Ámazon”. Plus the collection of “Enciclopedias del Beisbol Mexicano”, by Pedro Treto Cieneros, in which he has counted since 1925, when Fray Nano and Ernesto Carmona founded the Mexican Summer League. I don’t know if it’s for sale in Mexico. But you can find these books, and some more on the subject, at the Mexico Baseball Hall of Fame, in Monterrey.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “What pitcher has the most opening starts in MLB history, what player finished with the highest WAR in his career?”

Tom Seaver made 16 inaugural starts, more than anyone else, won seven. Win above replacement (WAR), career-wide, Babe Ruth 182.5; Walter Johnson 164.4; Cy Young 163.5. Now for season, Babe Ruth, 14.1 in 1923, 12.8 in 1921, 12.5 in 1927; Carl Yastrzemski 12.5 in 1967, Roger Hornsby 12.2 in 1924.

Ronald Pájaro, from Caracas, asks…: “If a runner who starts first with a hitter from the batter, reaches and passes another runner who was going from second to third, and scores, is the run valid? the record for the fewest strikeouts? ”.

Friend Ronnie…: Runner who passes another runner, is out… Sewell (Indians and Yankees, 1920-1923) was strikeout 114 times in 7,132 at-bats, average of 62.5. But the leader is Willie Keeler (63.1). Sewell does have the record for fewer Ks in a season, three in 1932. Also three in 1930.

Carlos Duriete, from Guarenas, asks…: “I need to find a book with a blue cover, which you wrote, and it begins with the first Latin Americans in the Major Leagues. I bought it years ago, but I have lost it ”.

Friend Chalo…: I don’t remember having written a book like that. But I publish your wish to see if a reader can help you.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entering by, “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Tres Ks es el record en una temporada

“Tú eres la única persona en todo el mundo a quien no puedes ver totalmente”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles. ¿En tu mensaje me dices desde cuál ciudad escribiste?

Juan L. Bonilla, de Torreón, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los mejores libros que ha leído sobre la historia del béisbol mexicano, todavía se podrán conseguir?”.

Amigo y tocayo…: El mejor historiador del beisbol mexicano es César González, de Monterrey. Ha escrito mucho, pero en reportajes, no en libros. No obstante, los hay muy buenos, como “South of the Color Barrier”, de John Virtui; y “El Verdadero Jorge Pasquel”, de Teodoro Manuel Agundis, ambos en “Ámazon”. Más la colección de “Enciclopedias del Beisbol Mexicano”, de Pedro Treto Cieneros, en las cuales cuenta desde 1925, cuando Fray Nano y Ernesto Carmona fundaron la Liga Mexicana de Verano. No sé si está a la venta en México. Pero puedes encontrar estos libros y algunos más sobre el tema, en el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de México, en Monterrey.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Qué lanzador tiene más aperturas inaugurales en la historia de MLB, qué pelotero terminó con el WAR más alto en su carrera?”.

Tom Seaver, llegó a 16 aperturas inaugurales, más que nadie, siete ganadas. Win above replacement (WAR), en toda la carrera, Babe Ruth 182.5; Walter Johnson 164.4; Cy Young 163.5. Ahora por temporada, Babe Ruth, 14.1 en 1923, 12,8 en 1921, 12.5 en 1927; Carl Yastrzemski 12.5 en 1967, Roger Hornsby 12,2 en 1924.

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Si un corredor que sale de primera con hit del bateador, alcanza y pasa a otro corredor que iba desde segunda a tercera, y anota, ¿es válida la carrera?, y ¿Joe Sewell tiene el record de menos strikeouts?”.

Amigo Ronnie…: Corredor que pasa a otro corredor, es out… Sewell (Indios y Yankees, 1920-1923) fue strikeout 114 veces en siete mil 132 turnos, promedio de 62.5. Pero el líder es Willie Keeler (63.1). Sewell si tiene el record de menos Ks en una temporada, tres en 1932. También tres en 1930.

Carlos Duriete, de Guarenas, solicita…: “Necesito encontrar un libro de portada azul, que Ud. escribió, y comienza con los primeros latinoamericanos en Grandes Ligas. Lo compré hace años, pero se me ha perdido”.

Amigo Chalo…: No recuerdo haber escrito un libro así. Pero publico tu deseo a ver si algún lector puede ayudarte.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené la Pelota”, entrando por, “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

