Baseball

Lindor’s 1st Grand Slam As a Met

One way to kind of get the Mets to move quicker on tying Lindor to a multi year contract is to continue to those baseball over the fence. Lindor’s recent grand slam and current .302 BA should do a lot of talking in those negotiations.

