Lindor’s 1st Grand Slam As a Met

One way to kind of get the Mets to move quicker on tying Lindor to a multi year contract is to continue to those baseball over the fence. Lindor’s recent grand slam and current .302 BA should do a lot of talking in those negotiations.
¡GRAND SLAM LINDOR!
Que gran batazo, “Paquito”. 🇵🇷🚀#MLBPuertoRico #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/aLlgsotoY3
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) March 19, 2021
