The Letters from the Hereafter – From Phil Niekro to Curt Schilling – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá – De Phil Niekro a Curt Schilling

“My wife tunes in many soap operas, and she says …: How well my life passed, watching others suffer!” … Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Curt…: A man like you, at 54 years of age, after playing 20 years in the Major Leagues and being a candidate for the Hall of Fame, until reaching the ninth election 71.1% of the votes, should be more modest, more prudent, more respectful.

But no… you are the most stupid, inopportune and provocative thing I know.

“Prudence and chicken broth never hurt anyone.”

And your talk hurts only Curt Schilling. No one else has been harmed by the screams you shoot into space. But no one was accused of anything when you appeared throwing with a white stocking dyed red at the ankle and assuring that it was your blood. Later they said it was mercurochrome.

Now you dare to try to insult the Major League Baseball Writers Association. You have not managed to insult them, you cannot do it. They have done nothing wrong, they have just handled the Cooperstown Hall of Fame election as usual, with utter zeal. And that it doesn’t seem to them that you should have been chosen.

So you publicly protested, and asked to be removed from the 2022 candidates, which will be your last chance.

They are not going to get you out of anything, because that is not the case. And who knows what you will do if you are chosen?

That is a good question. Will you take the plaque and throw it in a trash can? … Possibly.

These days, by the way, you made it public that you will move from Medfield, that beautiful corner on the outskirts of Boston, where you have lived since 2007. And you say that you are leaving because they have treated you badly, because they do not like you.

Well, I wouldn’t love you either. See if you are stupid, what did you say…: “My family and I are trying to find a place to live happily, with people who are good. And Tennessee is like that. We are going to move there ”.

You know what, friend Curt, everyone has the neighbors that he deserves. And I also consider that in addition to everything I have told you that you are, you were inconsiderate and ungrateful. Because with your scandals you want to harm baseball, even when you can’t. You want to hurt even the Hall of Fame.

And you took to your bank account for the salaries you received as a player, 114 million, 158 thousand dollars, plus royalties for souvenirs, cards and attachments.

Too bad a big leaguer of 20 good seasons, like you, ends like this, in such a regrettable way.

Sorry, friend Curt. Trust God will take care of you, you need it.

Phil.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá – De Phil Niekro a Curt Schilling

“Mi esposa sintoniza muchas telenovelas, y dice …: ¡Qué bien paso la vida, viendo sufrir a los demás!”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Curt…: Un hombre como tú, en los 54 años de edad, después de jugar 20 años en Grandes Ligas y de ser candidato para el Hall de la Fama, hasta lograr en la novena elección el 71.1% de los votos, debería ser más recatado, más prudente, más respetuoso.

Pero no… eres lo más tonto, inoportuno y provocador que conozco.

“La prudencia y el caldo de gallina nunca le hicieron mal a nadie”.

Y tu palabrerío le hace daño solamente a Curt Schilling. Más nadie ha sido perjudicado por los gritos que disparas al espacio. Más nadie fue acusado de nada cuando apareciste lanzando con una media blanca teñida en rojo a la altura del tobillo y asegurando que era tu sangre. Más tarde han dicho que era mercuro chrome.

Ahora te atreves a tratar de insultar a la Major League Baseball Writers Association. No has logrado insultarlos, no puedes lograrlo. Ellos no han hecho nada indebido, sólo han manejado la elección para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown como costumbre, con absoluto celo. Y que a ellos no les parece que debes haber sido elegido.

Entonces protestaste públicamente, y pediste que te sacaran de los candidatos 2022, que será tu úlitmo chance.

No te van a sacar de nada, porque eso no es así. Y, ¿quién sabe qué harás si eres elegido?

Esa es una buena pregunta. ¿Agarrarás la placa y la echarás en un basurero?… Posiblemente.

En estos días, por cierto, te ha dado por hacer publicar que te mudarás de Medfield, ese precioso recodo en las afueras de Boston, donde vives desde 2007. Y dices que te vas porque te han tratado mal, porque no te quieren.

Pues, yo tampoco te quisiera. Mira si eres tonto, que has dicho…: “Mi familia y yo estamos tratando de encontrar un sitio para vivir felizmente, con gente que sea buena. Y Tennessee es así. Para allá nos vamos a mudar”.

¿Sabes una cosa, amigo Curt, cada quien tiene los vecinos que merece. Y también considero que además de todo lo que te he dicho que eres, fuiste desconsiderado y mal agradecido. Porque con tus escándalos quieres perjudicar al beisbol, aún cuando no lo consigues. Quieres hacerle daño hasta al Hall de la Fama.

Y tú llevaste a tu cuenta de Banco por los sueldos que cobraste como pelotero, 114 millones, 158 mil dólares, más las regalías por souvenirs, barajitas y anexos.

Lástima que un bigleaguer de 20 buenas temporadas, como tú, termine así, en forma tan lamentable.

Lo siento, amigo Curt. Dios te cuide, lo necesitas.

Phil.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

