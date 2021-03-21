Why Joe DiMaggio instead of Ted Williams – Por qué Joe DiMaggio en vez de Ted Williams

“Who does not laugh does not live” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-

Even now, even though it was 80 years ago, there is a debate about whether Ted Williams (Red Sox), who hit 406 in the 1941 season, deserved the AL MVP title over Joe DiMaggio (Yankees). who that year hit hits in 56 consecutive games.

Seen this way, with so little information, it is easy to accuse voters of being unfair for having awarded the award to DiMaggio; and add the infamy that it happened because of Williams’ bad treatment of journalists.

This is not the thing. Let’s see…: 19 bigleaguers, in addition to Williams, have hit 400, Bill Terry (1930, 401), Harry Heilmann (1923, 403), Joe Jackson (1911, 408), Nap Lajoie (1901, 426), Willie Keeler (1897, 424), Hughie Jennings (1896, 401), Billy Hamilton (1894, 403), Sam Thompson (1894, 415), Tuck Turner (1894, 418), Hugh Duffy (1894, 440), Pete Browning ( 1887, 402), Tip O’Neill (1887, 435), Fred Dunlap (1884, 412), Ross Barnes (1876, 429) … And in more than one season, Ed Delahanty (1894, 405; 1895, 404; 1899 , 410); Rogers Hornsby (1922, 401; 1924, 424; 1925, 403), Ty Cobb (1911, 419; 1912, 409; 1922, 401), George Sisler (1920, 407; 1922, 420); Jesse Burkett (1895, 405; 1896, 410).

But none have come close to the DiMaggio chain, more than 12 games, not before 1941 or after. Willie Keeler reached 44 games in 1897; and Pete Rose, also 44 in 1978.

DiMaggio’s streak ran from May 15 against the White Sox to July 17 at Cleveland. But after that no-hitter day, he had another run of 16, and the following year, 1942, he had another 23 consecutive dates hitting hits.

In 1941 the Yankees won the AL title and the World Series from the Dodgers in five games. The Red Sox were 17 games behind the Yankees, in second place. DiMaggio hit 357, 30 homers, 125 RBIs; Williams, 406, 37, 120.

In addition, DiMaggio’s elegance and security on the defensive and his powerful and educated arm completed the reasons for voting for him in 1941. No one was More Valuable that year in baseball than Joe DiMaggio.

How difficult it is to hit a hitting streak. Only 10 have reached 36, none from Latin America. The Spanish-speaking person with the most consecutive hits is the Dominican Luis Castillo, when he was second baseman for the Marlins in 2002.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————–Español———————————

Por qué Joe DiMaggio en vez de Ted Williams

“Quien no ríe no vive”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-

Todavía ahora, aún cuando ocurrió hace 80 años, se suele discutir acerca de si Ted Williams (Medias Rojas), quien bateó para 406 en la temporada de 1941, merecía el título de Más Valioso de la Liga Americana sobre Joe DiMaggio (Yankees), quien ese año conectó incogibles en 56 juegos consecutivos.

Visto así, con tan poca información, es fácil acusar a los electores de injustos por haberle otorgado el premio a DiMaggio; y agregar la infamia de que ocurrió por lo mal que Williams trataba a los periodistas.

Así no es la cosa. Vamos a ver…: 19 bigleaguers, además de Williams, han bateado para 400, Bill Terry (1930, 401), Harry Heilmann (1923, 403), Joe Jackson (1911, 408), Nap Lajoie (1901, 426), Willie Keeler (1897, 424), Hughie Jennings (1896, 401), Billy Hamilton (1894, 403), Sam Thompson (1894, 415), Tuck Turner (1894, 418), Hugh Duffy (1894, 440), Pete Browning (1887, 402), Tip O’Neill (1887, 435), Fred Dunlap (1884, 412), Ross Barnes (1876, 429)… Y en más de una temporada, Ed Delahanty (1894, 405; 1895, 404; 1899, 410); Rogers Hornsby (1922, 401; 1924, 424; 1925, 403), Ty Cobb (1911, 419; 1912, 409; 1922, 401), George Sisler (1920, 407; 1922, 420); Jesse Burkett (1895, 405; 1896, 410).

Pero ninguno se ha acercado a la cadena de DiMaggio, a más de 12 juegos, ni antes de 1941 ni después. Willie Keeler llegó a 44 juegos en 1897; y Pete Rose, igualmente a 44 en 1978.

La racha de DiMaggio fue desde el 15 de mayo frente a los Medias Blancas, hasta el 17 de julio en Cléveland. Pero después de ese día sin hits, tuvo otra seguidilla de 16, y al año siguiente, 1942, logró otras 23 fechas consecutivas conectando incogibles.

En 1941 los Yankees ganaron al título de la Americana y la Serie Mundial a los Dodgers en cinco juegos. Los Medias Rojas quedaron a 17 juegos de los Yankees, en segundo lugar. DiMaggio bateó para 357, 30 jonrones, 125 impulsadas; Williams, 406, 37, 120.

Además la elegancia y seguridad de DiMaggio a la defensiva y su brazo poderoso y educado, completaron en 1941 los motivos para votar por él. Nadie fue Más Valioso ese año en el beisbol que Joe DiMaggio.

Cuán difícil es lograr una racha de juegos con hits. Solo 10 han llegado a 36, ninguno de Latinoamérica. El de habla hispana con más fechas seguidas disparando incogibles, es el dominicano Luis Castillo, cuando era segunda base de los Marlins, en 2002.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5