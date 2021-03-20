Rick Monday Saved the American Flag – Rick Monday Salvó la Bandera de USA

Today they look like blonde divas … but it’s a lie, I tell you … come, watch them with me … see? they are blondes only above …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers’ most valuable historical moments are published in a daily column series by Houston Mitchell in the “Los Angeles Times.” And I just read when Cubs centerfielder Rick Monday, on April 25, 1976, prevented a pair of criminals from burning the American flag at the Los Angeles stadium.

“It happened between the first and second innings of the fourth inning,” Monday recalled, “and I had just thrown the ball with which we were warming up into the infield. I looked towards the left field, where José Cardenal was playing, and I saw two young men running, one of them with folded papers or cloth in his hands. After years in the Major Leagues, you know that if someone takes to the field, you don’t know what will happen. They may have thrown themselves because they had a lot of liquor, because they want to win a bet, because they don’t like one or because they want to give a gift.

“In this case, of course, what he had in his hands caught my attention. Terrified, I saw them when they passed Cardenal to run towards me. Suddenly they stopped running and put what they were carrying on the grass, like a picnic tablecloth. It was when I realized that it was an American Flag. One of them then took out of his pocket a tinderbox ready to make a fire.

“I thought they wanted to do something bad. I remembered my years in the Navy and I remembered so many compatriots who died in defense of our rights and the freedom that this Flag represents. I was enraged, and ran towards them, but I didn’t want to harm them, I just wanted to get the Flag back.

“Fortunately, it was very windy in the stadium and for that reason, twice the flame went out, which allowed me to arrive in time to snatch the flag from them. I heard then how the audience sang “God Bless America”. And my anger turned to excitement. I cried”.

At the end of that 1976 season, the Dodgers invited Monday, and before a game, during an emotional ceremony, they presented him with the Flag of History. Also, weeks later, on January 17, 1977, the Dodgers acquired him from the Cubs in a trade involving three other players. He was in Los Angeles until his retirement in 1984, after 19 years in the Major Leagues. Now 75 years old, he lives in his native Batesville, Arkansas, where he is very popular as “The Man with the Flag.”

Rick Monday Salvó la Bandera de USA

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los momentos históricos más valiosos de los Dodgers, son publicados en serie de columnas diarias por Houston Mitchell, en “Los Ángeles Times”. Y acabo de leer cuando el centerfielder de los Cachorros, Rick Monday, el 25 de abril de 1976, evitó que un par de delincuentes quemaran la bandera de Estados Unidos en el estadio de Los Ángeles.

“Ocurrió entre la primera y la segunda entradas del cuarto inning”, recordó Monday, “y yo acababa de tirar al infield la pelota con la cual calentábamos. Miré hacia el leftfield, donde jugaba José Cardenal, y ví a dos jóvenes que corrían, uno de ellos con papeles o telas dobladas en sus manos. Después de años en Grandes Ligas, uno sabe que si alguien se tira al terreno, se ignora qué ocurrirá. Pueden haberse lanzado por haber tomado mucho licor, porque quieren ganar una apuesta, porque uno les cae mal o porque quieren entregar un regalo.

“En este caso, desde luego que me llamó la atención lo que ese traía en las manos. Aterrado los ví cuando pasaron a un lado de Cardenal para correr hacia mí. De pronto dejaron de correr y pusieron lo que cargaban sobre la grama, como un mantel para picnic. Fue cuando me dí cuenta que era una Bandera de Estados Unidos. Uno de ellos sacó entonces de un bolsillo un yesquero listo para hacer fuego.

“Pensé que algo malo querían hacer. Recordé mis años en la Marina y recordé a tantos compatriotas muertos en defensa de nuestros derechos y de la libertad que esa Bandera representa. Me enfurecí, y corrí hacia ellos, pero no quería hacerles daño, solo deseaba recuperar la Bandera.

“Afortunadamente, hacía mucho viento en el estadio y por eso, dos veces se les apagó la llama, lo que me permitió llegar a tiempo para arrebatarles la Bandera. Oí entonces cómo el público cantaba “God Bless América”. Y mi furia se convirtió en emoción. Lloré”.

A fines de esa temporada de 1976, los Dodgers invitaron a Monday, y antes de un juego, durante emotiva ceremonia, le entregaron la Bandera de la historia. Además, semanas después, el 17 de enero 1977, los Dodgers lo adquirieron de los Cachorros en cambio que involucró a otros tres peloteros. Estuvo en Los Ángeles hasta su retiro, en 1984, tras 19 años en Grandes Ligas. Ahora, a los 75 años de edad, vive en su nativa Batesville, Arkansas, donde es muy popular como “El Hombre de la Bandera”.

