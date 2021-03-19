They killed smart baseball – Han asesinado al beisbol inteligente

“They inform me that in a certain city in Venezuela a girl was born who they called Pandemia, but they affectionately call her Pandie” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Puerto Rican shortstop from Caguas, Francisco Lindor, 27, has come very demanding to the Mets, who will pay him $ 22.3 million for this year’s campaign. He has told the Mets that if he is not signed before the season opener, he will not accept any contracts and will declare himself a free agent in October. Lindor aspires to 350 million dollars for 10 years … Hmm, arrogance, petulance! … ** Among other follies of the commissioner, Rob Manfred, this year he is going to test the minors, the prohibition of infielders moving out to the outfield until prior to the pitch. It will be the ban on the strategic defenses that have been so useful … ** They confirmed yesterday at Fenway Park in Boston that the star basketball player of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lebrón James, 36 years old, acquired part of the Boston Red Sox . The percentage of the business he will take over has not been disclosed, but his purchase was confirmed. And they added that it is a small part …

** They tell me that the designated hitter in the National League “is not final, but temporary.” In the American he has also been temporary since 1973. I fear that the same thing will happen in the old league, that they will leave him forever, murdering so many interesting managerial tasks. Like when it is the turn of the pitcher, who throws a great game, but down 0-1 or tied at zero, is he allowed to hit to continue taking advantage of his pitching or is he sent to a pinch-hitter in search of the tying run or to win ? … But television wants more runs scored, so the commissioner does not care about tradition, good baseball, intelligence in the game, the strategy that distinguishes good managers …

Question in passing, as if to say …: Why doesn’t Rob Manfred care about the disappearance of smart baseball?

The Answer…: Because he’s not smart. He does not understand how or why, the pitcher in the lineup is very interesting, even with his sometimes weak bat from him.

Han asesinado al beisbol inteligente

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El shortstop puertorriqueño de Caguas, Francisco Lindor, de 27 años ha llegado muy exigente a los Mets, quienes le pagarán 22 millones 300 mil dólares por la campaña de este año. Ha dicho Lindor que si no lo firman antes de la inauguración de la temporada, no aceptará ningún contrato y se declarará agente libre en octubre. Lindor aspira a 350 millones de dólares por 10 años… ¡Jumm, arrogancia, petulancia!… ** Entre otras locuras del comisionado, Rob Manfred, este año va a probar por las menores, la prohibición de que los infielders se muevan hasta fuera sus posiciones hacia el outfield antes del lanzamiento. Será la prohibición de las defensivas estratégicas que tan útiles han resultado… ** Confirmaron ayer en Fenway Park de Boston que el estelar jugador de basquetbol de los Ángeles Lakers, Lebrón James, de 36 años de edad, adquirió parte de los Medias Rojas de Boston. No se ha revelado el porcentaje del negocio que asumirá, pero sí se confirmó su compra. Y añadieron que se trata de una pequeña parte…

** Me dicen que el bateador designado en la Liga Nacional “no es definitivo, sino temporal”. En la Americana también ha sido temporal desde 1973. Temo que ocurrirá lo mismo en la vieja Liga, que lo dejen para siempre, asesinando a mansalva tantos interesantes quehaceres de los mánagers. Como cuando le corresponde el turno al pitcher, quien lanza gran juego, pero abajo 0-1 o empatados a cero, ¿se le deja batear para seguir aprovechando su pitcheo o se manda a un emergente en busca de la carrera del empate o la ventaja?… Pero la televisión quiere más carreras anotadas, por lo que nada le importa al comisionado la tradición, el buen beisbol, la inteligencia en el juego, la estrategia que distingue a los buenos mánagers…

Pregunta al paso, como quien dice…: ¿Por qué a Rob Manfred no le importa la desaparición del beisbol inteligente?.

La Respuesta…: Porque él no es inteligente. No comprende, cómo ni por qué, es muy interesante el pitcher en la alineación, aún con su, a veces, débil bate.

