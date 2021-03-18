Sandy Koufax opened a single inaugural game – Sandy Koufax abrió una sola inauguración

“If the whole year were a party, having fun would be more boring than working” … William Shakespeare.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: If a ball makes contact with a bird, the game is still alive. So why on March 21, 2001, in an exhibition game, Diamondbacks-Giants, a pitch by Randy Johnson hit a bird in flight, killed it, and the home umpire sentenced, “no-pitch, to do- over ”.

The Answer…: The Rule considers the pitch by a pitcher to the ball thrown by a fielder different and the same if it is a hit. In pitching, the play is void. Double life rule.

Alonso on Trout.- According to the accurate tipsters of BetOnline.ag, Pete Alonso is going to be the home run leader this year, followed by Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. I thank Jimmy Shapiro for this information …

-o-o-o-

“We renounce who we are for what we hope to be … William Shakespeare.-

“We suffer too much for the little that we lack, at the same time that we enjoy little of the much we have” … William Shakespeare.-

-o-o-o-o-

Only 11 thousand will applaud the Dodgers.- On the afternoon of Friday, April 9, the Dodgers will open at their home with the visiting Nationals, after receiving their 2020 World Series rings. They will be applauded by 11 thousand people, since they will not allow anyone else to enter the stadium. That’s 20% of the total 55,000 capacity. Of course, the restriction is part of the sanitary measures, due to the pandemic. It is assumed that after May they will be able to sell the entire ticket …

Koufax Opened Only Once.- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Clayton Kershaw will be his starting pitcher in Denver when they open the season on Thursday, April 1, beginning the defense of their championship title. Kershaw has been the first starter of the year for the ninth time. More than any other. Incredible by the way! Sandy Koufax started only one opening game. Don Drysdale seven, Don Sutton seven …

Despair for the races.- Among other changes in search of more races, they will experiment this year in triple-A with the three pads of the bases raised to 18 inches thick, instead of the usual 15. According to the commissioner, Rob Manfred, this way there will be more stolen bases and fewer crashes of players in second, during the attempts of double plays … Who knows! …

-o-o-o-

“Youth, even when no one fights it, finds in itself its own enemy” … Wiliam Shakespeare.- Of course, when William wrote this, he was already old.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

Send feedback

—————————————————————Español————————-

Sandy Koufax abrió una sola inauguración

“Si todo el año fuese fiesta, divertirse sería más aburrido que trabajar”… William Shakespeare.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Si una pelota hace contacto con un ave, sigue viva la juagada. Entonces, ¿por qué el 21 de marzo de 2001, en juego de exhibición, Diamondbacks-Gigantes, un lanzamiento de Randy Johnson golpeó un pájaro en vuelo, lo mató, y el umpire de home sentenció, “no-pitch, a do-over”.

La Respuesta…: La Regla considera diferente el lanzamiento por un pítcher a la pelota tirada por un fildeador e igual si se trata de un batazo. En el pitcheo, la jugada es nula. Regla de doble vida.

Alonso sobre Trout.- Según los acertados pronosticadores de BetOnline.ag, Pete Alonso va a ser el líder jonronero de este año, seguido por Mike Trout, Aaron Judge y Juan Soto. Agradezco a Jimmy Shapiro esta información…

-o-o-o-

“Renunciamos a lo que somos por lo que esperamos ser… William Shakespeare.-

“Sufrimos demasiado por lo poco que nos falta, a la vez que gozamos poco de lo mucho que tenemos”… William Shakespeare.-

-o-o-o-o-

Solo 11 mil aplaudirán a los Dodgers.- En la tarde del viernes nueve de abril, los Dodgers inaugurarán en su casa con los Nationals de visita, después de recibir sus sortijas de la Serie Mundial 2020. Serán aplaudidos por 11 mil personas, ya que no permitirán entrar a nadie más al estadio. Eso es al 20% de la capacidad total de 55 mil. Desde luego, la restricción es parte de las medidas sanitarias, por la pandemia. Se supone que después de mayo podrán vender todo el boletaje…

Koufax inauguró una sola vez.- El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, anunció que Clayton Kershaw será su pitcher abridor en Denver, cuando el jueves primero de abril inauguren la campaña, iniciando la defensa de su título de campeones. Novena vez que Kershaw es el primer abridor del año. Más que ningún otro. Por cierto, ¡increíble! Sandy Koufax abrió un solo juego inaugural. Don Drysdale siete, Don Sutton siete…

Desesperación por las carreras.- Entre otros cambios en busca de más carreras, experimentarán este año en triple A con las tres almohadillas de las bases subidas a 18 pulgadas de grueso, en vez de las 15 de costumbre. Según el comisionado, Rob Manfred, así habrá más robos de bases y menos choques de peloteros en segunda, durante los intentos de double plays… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!…

-o-o-o-

“La juventud, aún cuando nadie la combata, halla en sí misma su propio enemigo”… Wiliam Shakespeare.- Por supuesto, cuando William escribió ésto, ya estaba viejo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5