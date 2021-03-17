Francisco Lindor hits his first home run in a New York Mets uniform

Courtesy of ENDI.com
Puerto Rican shortstop flew the ball over right field against the Astros in a preseason game
Puerto Rican star shortstop Francisco Lindor hit his first home run in a Mets uniform Tuesday in an 8-3 victory over the Houston Astros in a preseason game.
After his first 11 at-bats not hitting a power hit after joining the Big Apple team, Lindor hit an 89-mile-per-hour throw from right-hander Jairo Solis in the sixth inning of the game at Clover Park. The mammoth two-run home run came out of right field at a speed of 101 miles per hour and a distance of 413 feet.
“It felt good to push the ball the right way. As they say in Spring Training, our engines are starting to warm up. I’m just happy to hit the ball the right way, ”Lindor said after the match.
In his Grapefruit League debut, the two-time 27 yr old Golden Glove, is hitting .227 with five hits and three RBIs.
Lindor arrived in New York last January in a trade from the Cleveland Indians alongside Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco. With the Mets, he agreed to a $ 22.3 million one-season deal in his final year of arbitration hearing eligibility. He hopes to negotiate a multi-year extension with the Mets to avoid free agency in 2022.
